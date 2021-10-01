Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Paras Defence Hits 5% Upper Circuit, Lists In T2T Segment

According to dealers, the stock is expected to stay at elevated levels as it is expected to be traded in the T2T category for the next 10 days.

Paras Defence Hits 5% Upper Circuit, Lists In T2T Segment

Trending

Paras Defence Hits 5% Upper Circuit, Lists In T2T Segment
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T15:15:12+05:30
Yagnesh Kansara

Yagnesh Kansara

More stories from Yagnesh Kansara
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 3:15 pm

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDSTL) made an impressive entry into the selling market when its stock price rose 171 per cent to list at Rs 475 on the BSE on Friday. The company issued shares at Rs 175 per share. Post listing, the stock zoomed 185 per cent over the issue price and was locked in the upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 498.75 on the BSE.

Till 1:10 pm, around 7.41 lakh equity shares of the company had changed hands on the BSE. There were pending buy orders for 6.46 lakh shares on the exchange. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.67 per cent at 58,728 points.

PDSTL has been admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T ' group of securities, the BSE said in a notice. In the trade-to-trade or T2T segment, each trade (buy or sell) has to result in delivery and no intra-day netting of positions is allowed.

Related Stories

Paras Defence Public Issue Oversubscribed 16.57 Times on Debut

In a notice to its trading members ahead of the listing of Paras Defence, BSE said, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, October 1, 2021, the equity shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T ' Group of Securities. Further in terms of a circular by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in February 2012, the stock of Paras Defence will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.”

According to dealers, the stock is expected to stay at elevated levels as it is expected to be traded in the T2T category for the next 10 days.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Hemang Jani, head, equity strategy, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, says “We like Paras, given its complex and wide product portfolio, presence in the niche defence space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. Given the huge impetus on defence by the government, the stock presents a good opportunity for investors.”

The company is looking to tap import substitution opportunities under the Government of India’s (GoI) Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The government’s outlay is expected to increase at a 16 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to over $14.5 billion by 2031. The company would be especially focusing on optics and drones which now forms about 67 per cent of the order book.

The initial public offering (IPO) of PDSTL witnessed the highest-ever subscription, with the issue garnering 318 times bids. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 113 times, while the institutional portion garnered 170 times subscription. The high net-worth individual (HNI) portion was subscribed 928 times, according to data.

Tags

Yagnesh Kansara Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Zee Entertainment Rejects Shareholder Invesco's EGM Request

Zee Entertainment Rejects Shareholder Invesco's EGM Request

India Lacks Leaders Like Deng Or Hu Who Can Transform Economy: Keith Grindlay

Festive Home Loan Offers Abound: Should You Go For It?

Reports Of Tata Sons Winning Air India-Bid 'Incorrect': DIPAM Sec

GST Collections: Increase Of Over 20 Per cent In Key States Indicate Acceleration In Biz Activities

OYO Files Paper For Rs 8,430 Crore IPO

Tata Sons Emerge As Winning Bidder For Air India: Report

NHPC Gets Shareholder Approval To Raise Borrowing Limit To Rs 40,000 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Business

SBI, Union Bank, PNB Pick Up Stake In NARCL

SBI, Union Bank, PNB Pick Up Stake In NARCL

Crisis In The Middle: Are Indians Crushed Between Demonetisation And New Tax Regime?

Crisis In The Middle: Are Indians Crushed Between Demonetisation And New Tax Regime?

HDFC Bank Raises Rs 739 Crore Via Masala Bond

HDFC Bank Raises Rs 739 Crore Via Masala Bond

India’s External Debt At $571.3 Billion At June-End, Up $1.6 Billion From March: RBI

India’s External Debt At $571.3 Billion At June-End, Up $1.6 Billion From March: RBI

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Mandhana Ton

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Mandhana Ton

Outlook Web Bureau / After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement