Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency

High trading charges add to uncertainty about investing in cryptos, Nilesh Shah said.

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency

Trending

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T15:00:03+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 3:00 pm

The country's top fund manager - Nilesh Shah - Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company in an interview to Outlook Business advised investors to put only that much amount of money in cryptos which they can afford to lose.

"Crypto is basically a mindset where I believe there will be someone who will be willing to buy this at a higher price from me tomorrow. That mindset allows crypto to appreciate the day the ratio reverses and everyone believes that tomorrow's price will be lower than today everyone will be a seller. So invest with eyes open it is a high risk high return gamble," Shah said.

"Maybe crypto is future, or maybe crypto is the biggest fraud,” Shah added. "I am used to invest based on certain analysis. How do you analyze crypto, there's nothing underlying”.

High trading charges also add to uncertainty about investing in cryptos, Shah said. "Transaction charges are between 15 to 20 per cent for a two way trade and if 15-20 per cent will go as transaction charges then how can you make money.”

He recommends investors to do proper safe keeping before investing in cryptos. "Please remember to do proper safekeeping. Because you don't want to invest in an asset which disappears because you forgot the key or the hard drive crashed or the exchange on which you traded disappeared”.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Meanwhile, Shah believes that India should create its own crypto. "If we create an India promoted crypto, we will be able to attract capital from outside in India, we will be able to create crypto based organizations in India and our millennials’ energy can be diverted towards crypto," he said.

"We should leverage crypto to attract offshore capital, for example, India can launch a crypto which is backed by government of India securities, since they are all zero coupon you don't pay any interest and be assured by the full faith and credit of government of India that whatever money you invest in that crypto, it will be backed by government securities and whenever you want to exchange will give you rupee," Shah said.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Macrotech Developers Share Jumps 5% After Announcing Tie-Up With Morgan Stanley

Global Insurance Firm Marsh Increases Stake In India Subsidiary From 49% To 92%

Great Eastern Shipping Shares Surge 9% As Board To Consider Buyback

Bitcoin, Ethereum Cool Off, Shiba Inu Continues To Climb

Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,000 Led By Infosys, HDFC

Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To E-Filing The ITR Before December 31

El Salvador Adds 21 More Bitcoins To Its Crypto Treasury; Shiba Inu Price Rises Over 10%

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Business

World's First SMS, 'Merry Christmas', Sells For Over €100,000 At NFT Auction In Paris

World's First SMS, 'Merry Christmas', Sells For Over €100,000 At NFT Auction In Paris

Your Favourite Cricketers Have Joined The NFT Premier League

Your Favourite Cricketers Have Joined The NFT Premier League

What does the future of work look like for asset managers?

What does the future of work look like for asset managers?

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Ends 612 Points Higher

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Ends 612 Points Higher

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement