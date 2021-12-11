Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Online Banking Frauds Doubled Post-Covid, Hyderabad Records Highest Jump

Covid-19 has compelled people across generations to start using online modes of transactions, but with the growing use of apps for transactions and other financial activities, the number of online banking frauds has also got doubled in 2020.

Online Banking Frauds Doubled Post-Covid, Hyderabad Records Highest Jump

Trending

Online Banking Frauds Doubled Post-Covid, Hyderabad Records Highest Jump
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T20:36:57+05:30
Pushpita Dey

Pushpita Dey

More stories from Pushpita Dey
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 8:36 pm

While on one hand, online mode of financial activities has become an integral part of the digital India initiative, the number of online banking fraud cases reported between 2019 and 2020 have almost doubled. As per data from the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) for this period, the total number of cases of online frauds across India was 2,093 in 2019, while in 2020, after the outbreak of Covid, it went up to more than 4,000.

Even as a lot of people are enjoying the benefits of the digital push, banking frauds are discouraging some people from taking the online route. Mouli Manna, 26, a resident of Noida preferred to do cashless transaction, especially after Covid. But after falling prey to an online financial fraud, she has stopped using any sort of apps and websites for transactions. “I have even uninstalled Google Pay, out of fear,” says Manna, who strictly does cash transactions and prefers offline methods for any financial activities these days.

We take a look at which cities and states were the worst hit in terms of online banking frauds between 2019 and 2020.

 

More Than 50% Frauds In Metropolitan Cities

The metropolitan cities contribute to more than 50 per cent of banking frauds happening in India. Hyderabad and Mumbai recorded the highest number of fraudulent activities among metros after the Covid outbreak. The banking fraud number in Hyderabad went from zero to 1300 between 2019 and 2020.

Out of every 100 online banking frauds reported in metropolitan cities in 2020, more than 75 of them were from Hyderabad. While Mumbai has always been the city with the highest number of online banking fraud cases, among other metropolitan cities, no case was reported in Telangana till 2019.

Overall, the number of cases of online banking fraud in metropolitan cities has gone up by more than 10 times between 2017 and 2020. While the number of online banking frauds got doubled between 2018 and 2019, when Covid just started in 2019, the number spiked exponentially in 2020.

Apart from Mumbai and Hyderabad, cities that recorded the maximum number of online banking fraud in 2020 include Ahmedabad, Delhi and Pune.

 

 

More Than 85% Of Cases Reported In 5 States

While most of the states have reported a growing number of online banking frauds in 2020, only five states reported more than 85 per cent of all the cases. With Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune having the highest number of cases among metropolitan cities, Telangana and Maharashtra became the top states with the highest number of cases. Other states include Orissa, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Telangana witnessed the highest rise in the number of cases between 2017 and 2020, with the number of cases spiking by more than 12 times within this period.

 

Tags

Pushpita Dey Financial Fraud Scams/Frauds/Rackets Digital Payments /Digital Banking Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

‘Crypto’ Gets Highest Mentioned on Reddit in 2021; Bitcoin, Ethereum fall continues

‘Crypto’ Gets Highest Mentioned on Reddit in 2021; Bitcoin, Ethereum fall continues

Explained: How Cryptocurrencies Are Regulated Around The World

Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Is Optimistic About Star Health Despite Discounted Listing

Sebi introduces investor charters for MFs, PMS and assigns new rights to investors

What World Political Leaders Think About Crypto; Modi to Take Final Call in India

Chip Shortage Explained: How We Got Here And Why It Persists

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition Review: Nothing But The Black Edition Of The Ear (1)’s Stand Out

India's Covid Vaccination Programme Faces Setback As Hindustan Syringes Shuts Plant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Business

PM Modi Says Cryptocurrencies Should Empower Democracy, Not Undermine it; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

PM Modi Says Cryptocurrencies Should Empower Democracy, Not Undermine it; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Omicron Scare: What Kind Of Health Insurance Should You Buy For Your Parents?

Omicron Scare: What Kind Of Health Insurance Should You Buy For Your Parents?

Index For Industrial Production Grew 3.2% In October 2021

Index For Industrial Production Grew 3.2% In October 2021

NFT Demand On Rise, Pepsi and other big brands launch NFTs

NFT Demand On Rise, Pepsi and other big brands launch NFTs

Read More from Outlook

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

Dr. Sarath Guttikunda / We must not allow analysis paralysis to postpone anti-pollution measures, but promote public transport, walking, cycling, etc, now.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Nathan Lyon is the seventh spin bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test. He joins Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the elite 400-club.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement