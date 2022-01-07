Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Nifty Seen Opening Above 17,800; Titan, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank In Focus

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will be on investors' radar after the bank said that its gross loan book rose 22 per cent to Rs 16,600 crore in December quarter.

2022-01-07T08:35:36+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 8:35 am

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a flat note as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange amid positive cues from other Asian markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX nifty futures rose 6 points to 17,825.

Asian shares snapped two days of losses on Friday, climbing as investors waited to see whether U.S. jobs data due later in the day would reinforce the need for faster U.S. interest rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, boosted by a 1.2 per cent gain in the Australian benchmark where bank stocks were to the fore, though Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains to slip 0.66 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street's headache over the potential of a relatively fast pullback from stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered Thursday as stocks sold off again and government bond yields mostly marched higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.64 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 36,236.47, the S&P 500 lost 4.53 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 4,696.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.31 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 15,080.87, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, Titan Company will be in focus after the company in its quarterly update said that buoyancy in jewellery demand driven by festive purchases in October and November helped the division achieve significant revenue uplift for the quarter ended December 2021.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will be on investors' radar after the bank said that its gross loan book rose 22 per cent to Rs 16,600 crore in December quarter.

