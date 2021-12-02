Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Of Its Vehicles From January 2022

Maruti Suzuki said the hike is in response to an increase in input costs observed in the past year. The hike has been planned for January 2022.

Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Of Its Vehicles From January 2022

Trending

Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Of Its Vehicles From January 2022
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T15:22:52+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 3:22 pm

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki informed on Thursday that it would be increasing the prices of its vehicles from January 2022. It added this was owing to an increase in various input costs.

According to the company, the price increase would vary as per the model variant. 

"Over the past year, the cost of the Company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," the company stated in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. 

At the time of publishing, the company's stock was trading 0.71 per cent higher at Rs 7,326.50 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock was trading 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 7,321.10. 

The company had reported on Wednesday that its total vehicle sales in November fell 9.16 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 1,39,184 (approx 1.39 lakh) on account of semiconductor shortage. In October, the company had sold a total of 138, 335 vehicles, 0.6 per cent less than November.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," it added. 

In a separate development on Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki had said that total vehicle production in its Gujarat and Haryana manufacturing locations would be around 80 to 85 per cent of normal production. It had flagged similar concerns, late in October, with regards to vehicle production in November. 

In Q2, Maruti Suzuki reported a 65.35 per cent decline in profit on a year-over-year basis at Rs 475.30 crore in the September-end quarter. Revenues in the second quarter fell approx 9.1 per cent at Rs 19.297.80 crore compared to the comparable period, last year.

"An estimated 116,000 vehicles could not be produced owing to the electronics component shortage mostly corresponding to the domestic models. The Company had more than 200,000 pending customer orders at the end of the quarter for which the Company is making all efforts to expedite deliveries," the company stated in its quarterly report.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Maruti Suzuki Price Hike Semiconductor Shortage Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Omicron Threat: Why You Should Review Your Health Insurance Plan

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

Third Tranche Of Bharat Bond ETF Launched On Friday, All You Need To Know

Third Tranche Of Bharat Bond ETF Launched On Friday, All You Need To Know

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Blockchain Technology Important For A Trust-Based, Equitable Society: Mukesh Ambani

Blockchain Technology Important For A Trust-Based, Equitable Society: Mukesh Ambani

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement