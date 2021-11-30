Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki Expects Semiconductor Shortage To Impact Production In December

Maruti Suzuki stated that although the situation continues to be dynamic, total vehicle production in its Gujarat and Haryana manufacturing location could be around 80-85 per cent of normal production.

Maruti Suzuki Expects Semiconductor Shortage To Impact Production In December

Trending

Maruti Suzuki Expects Semiconductor Shortage To Impact Production In December
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T21:18:55+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 9:18 pm

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki informed on Tuesday that total vehicle production in its Gujarat and Haryana manufacturing locations would be around 80 to 85 per cent of normal production. In a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company attributed the lowered production to the prevailing semiconductor shortage. It mentioned though the situation is dynamic, the shortage could have an adverse impact on vehicle production in December, this year. 

"Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the Company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of December’21 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) in Gujarat," the company said in the regulatory filing. 

The company had flagged similar concerns, late in October. This was with regards to vehicle production in November. Maruti Suzuki's production numbers are expected to be revealed this week. Automobile manufacturers, as per standard practice, reveal their production numbers of the previous month on the first day of the next month. 

Maruti Suzuki's total sales in October fell about 24.2 per cent at 138, 335 units. The company had stated that the semiconductor shortage continued to bother vehicle production in October. Nevertheless, the automobile manufacturer added that it sold more vehicles than the sales volumes expected at the beginning of the month. 

Domestic sales in October stood at 112,788 units whereas sales to other original equipment manufacturers stood at 4,225 units. 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

In Q2, Maruti Suzuki reported a 65.35 per cent decline in profit on a year-over-year basis at Rs 475.30 crore in the September-end quarter. Revenues in the second quarter fell approx 9.1 per cent at Rs 19.297.80 crore compared to the comparable period, last year.

"An estimated 116,000 vehicles could not be produced owing to the electronics component shortage mostly corresponding to the domestic models. The Company had more than 200,000 pending customer orders at the end of the quarter for which the Company is making all efforts to expedite deliveries," the company stated in its quarterly report. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Maruti Suzuki Semiconductor Shortage Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Five Ways How India Can Fuel Its Ambitious Renewable Energy Drive

Five Ways How India Can Fuel Its Ambitious Renewable Energy Drive

Star Health Insurance IPO opens: Should You Subscribe Or Not?

India's GDP Grows 8.4% In Q2 Helped By Easing Covid-Related Restrictions

Snapdeal Planning $250 Million IPO: Report

Sensex Drops 196 Points. Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto Among Top Losers

IPO Rush: Indian Firms Made Record IPO Volumes, More To Sell Shares In December

Fitch Affirms ICICI Bank Rating With Negative Outlook. Should You Buy?

Elon Musk Praises Agarwal And Says, "U.S. Benefits Greatly From Indian Talent"

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

No Decision On Banning Crypto-Related Advertisements: Finance Minister Tells Upper House

No Decision On Banning Crypto-Related Advertisements: Finance Minister Tells Upper House

Funding Alert: Bessemer Venture Raises $220 Million, Adda247 Bags $20 Million

Funding Alert: Bessemer Venture Raises $220 Million, Adda247 Bags $20 Million

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Price Band Set At Rs 530-550 Per Share. Check Details

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Price Band Set At Rs 530-550 Per Share. Check Details

What Could Be The Economic And Political Cost Of Omicron Spread In India?

What Could Be The Economic And Political Cost Of Omicron Spread In India?

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

Jayanta Oinam / IPL Retention list was replete with full of expected names but there were some big omissions too. The mega auction will have a massive pool of stars that teams can now choose from.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement