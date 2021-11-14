Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Market Preview This Week: Global Trends To Guide Stocks Movement, Say Analysts

Trade experts expect the key benchmark indices to move sideways as investors are trying to decode the impact of rising inflation on foreign portfolio investments.

Market Preview This Week: Global Trends To Guide Stocks Movement, Say Analysts

Trending

Market Preview This Week: Global Trends To Guide Stocks Movement, Say Analysts
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T10:14:31+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 10:14 am

Stock markets will focus on global trends for further direction in this holiday-shortened week as the earnings season is largely over, analysts said.

Trade experts expect the key benchmark indices to move sideways as investors are trying to decode the impact of rising inflation on foreign portfolio investments.

Inflation data released by the US and China last week have fanned fears of earlier than expected rate hikes and boosted US bond yields.

The US inflation hit a 30-year high level of 6.2 per cent YoY in October. China's CPI rose 1.5 per cent YoY, while the producer price index rose by 13.5 per cent YoY owing to imported inflation and domestic supply shortages.

Inflation concerns and the possibility of an early rate hike can keep local stocks on edge as such indicators tempt foreign investors to pump out funds from emerging markets like India.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Indian stock markets declined for three days in a row last before a sharp recovery on Friday last due to inflation worries. Despite three days of losses, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.07 points or 1.03 per cent last week.

This is what analysts say:

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd

We were seeing stock-specific movement amid the Q2 earning session and now the market's focus will shift to global cues.

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities

Given that most of the quarterly results and the festive mood is behind us, indices are expected to move sideways. As markets across the world are trying to decode the implications of rising inflation, any intensive selling by FIIs may take Indian indices lower, unless the domestic players provide support.

WPI inflation data is scheduled to be announced on Monday.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99

This week will be a shorter week with the market remaining close on Friday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. Results season is over with only a few small and midcap companies left which will be declaring their results on Monday. Global events will be affecting the market.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

As the result season is almost behind us, the focus will shift back to global markets for cues.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Buzzing Stocks Asian Market Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

PM Modi Chairs Meet On Cryptocurrency, Concerns Raised Over Money Laundering, Terror Financing Risks

PM Modi Chairs Meet On Cryptocurrency, Concerns Raised Over Money Laundering, Terror Financing Risks

Q2 Results: Ujjivan Financial Services Posts Net Loss At Rs 68 Crore, Fino Payments Bank reports 74p% Jump In Profit

Nations Strike Climate Deal With Coal Compromise

Moderating Behaviour On Virtual Platform Can Be Impossible: Incoming Metaverse CTO

Why Zerodha Won’t Go For An IPO

New Bidding Rules For Govt Projects, But Will They Improve Execution?

Paytm IPO made 350 employees millionaires

Musk sells more Tesla shares and stock falls further

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Advertisement

More from Business

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Bitcoin, Meme Coins Turn Red A Day After Bounce Back

Bitcoin, Meme Coins Turn Red A Day After Bounce Back

Doge-Funded Elon Musk Moon Mission Creates Buzz, But Meme Coin Falls

Doge-Funded Elon Musk Moon Mission Creates Buzz, But Meme Coin Falls

Japan’s Toshiba Spins Off Energy, Computer Device Units

Japan’s Toshiba Spins Off Energy, Computer Device Units

Read More from Outlook

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Outlook Team / Children’s Day is a day of good cheer! We received such an overwhelming response to our call for entries. We have showcased some of the paintings from young artists all over India.

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

Naseer Ganai / Many of us thought land prices in J&K will go down. But seven years down the line land prices are going up and up and people are unable to afford to buy land.

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Priya Nagi / On this joyous occasion of Children's Day, we have compiled a list of cricketer's and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owner's children.

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

Advertisement