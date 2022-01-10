L&T Construction Bags Order From NHSRCL For Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project

Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
The major scope of work for the project comprises the design and construction of civil and building works for a double-line high-speed railway of a length of 8.198 km.

2022-01-10T16:43:13+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 4:43 pm

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged a significant order from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

The major scope of work for the project comprises the design and construction of civil and building works for a double-line high-speed railway of a length of 8.198 km, L&T said in a statement.

"The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the esteemed National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), to design and construct Package No. – MAHSR-C-5 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, the first high-speed rail corridor being implemented in the country," the statement said.

The scope of the work also includes the major station of Vadodara, confirmation car base, viaduct and bridges, crossing bridges, architectural and other associated works.

The project alignment passes through Vadodara, Gujarat and the project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months.

L&T is already executing two other packages of the high-speed corridor and takes pride in being associated with this prestigious project.

Over the years, L&T has built faster, and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with its strategic goals.

Larsen & Toubro, which is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Press Trust of India L&T National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) Business
