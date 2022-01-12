Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

KTM Launches 2022 Edition Of 250 Adventure Bike

The bike is powered by a 248cc four-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that delivers 30PS power and 24 Nm of torque.

KTM Launches 2022 Edition Of 250 Adventure Bike

Trending

KTM Launches 2022 Edition Of 250 Adventure Bike
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T14:17:04+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 2:17 pm

Premium motorcycle maker KTM on Wednesday launched the 2022 edition of the KTM 250 Adventure bike priced at Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bookings for the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure has commenced at its showrooms across the country, the company said in a statement.

The bike is powered by a 248cc four-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that delivers 30PS power and 24 Nm of torque.
 
The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is a travel-enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country, Bajaj Auto Ltd President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said.

"The KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off-road escapes," he added.

KTM has a 12-year-old partnership with Bajaj Auto Ltd, which owns a 48 per cent stake in KTM AG. Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has sold over 3.1 lakh bikes, making India its largest global market. It has a presence in over 365 cities in the country with 460 stores.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Press Trust of India Bikes KTM Bikes Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Germany's GIZ Team-Up To Boost Business Practices In India

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Germany's GIZ Team-Up To Boost Business Practices In India

New Honda CB300R Launched At Ex-Showroom Price Of Rs 2.77 Lakh

Government Reforms Helped Address Investor Concerns In Telecom Sector: Vodafone Idea CEO

Kalpataru Power Raises Rs 200 Crore Via NCD Issue

Artha Energy Resources Launches Renewable Energy Investment Platform RenewShare

Government Doesn't Want To Run Vodafone: CEO

Nokia, Tech Mahindra Team-Up To Deploy 5G-Based Solutions For Enterprises

DLF Rallies Over 4% After Sales At Delhi's ONE Midtown Project Clock Rs 1,500 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Fantico Introduces List of Bollywood Collectibles

Fantico Introduces List of Bollywood Collectibles

Sensex Rises Over 500 Points, Nifty Reclaims 18,200 Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Sensex Rises Over 500 Points, Nifty Reclaims 18,200 Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

RattanIndia Enterprises To Invest Rs 350 Crore In E-Commerce Business Cocoblu Retail

RattanIndia Enterprises To Invest Rs 350 Crore In E-Commerce Business Cocoblu Retail

Read More from Outlook

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

Shreya Basak / A year and half since Umar Khalid was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under UAPA Act, Banjyotsna Lahiri recalls moments of love, struggle and joy surrounding her close friend.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / 'You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.'

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement