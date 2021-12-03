Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Is The Demand For An Affordable Housing Gradually Waning In India?

Experts say homebuyers are waiting for the Covid pain to pass before they start entering affordable housing again. With waning demand and rising inflation, builders are also facing challenges.

Is The Demand For An Affordable Housing Gradually Waning In India?

Trending

Is The Demand For An Affordable Housing Gradually Waning In India?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T08:04:21+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 8:04 am

The affordable housing segment was in focus last year, but not anymore, at least for the real estate industry. Post the pandemic, the real estate sector is witnessing a rise in demand, but majorly for high-end and luxury housing, hence developers’ attention has diverted to financing those segments.

Currently, developers are launching projects mostly in the mid and premium segments. According to data from real estate consultancy ANAROCK, of the total 1.63 lakh units launched between January and September 2021, 40 per cent was in the mid segment (priced at Rs 40 lakh to Rs 80 lakh), while almost an equal number of launches (25 per cent share each) were seen in the affordable (less than Rs 40 lakh) and premium segments (Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore) each.

“Back in the corresponding period in pre-covid year of 2019, the share of affordable housing was the highest—40 per cent of the total 1.85 lakh units launched then,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Is Affordable Housing On A Slide?

The past six to seven years saw the government roll out various sops and incentives for private firms to actively participate in the government’s vision of building affordable homes for all. However, the demand has been low post Covid.

Shrinking Demand: “The target audience of the affordable segment (many employed in MSMEs) were severely impacted by the pandemic in contrast to premium and luxury category buyers. Many affordable housing buyers have had to defer their purchase decision. Home loan eligibility for many affordable housing buyers has been impacted by the pandemic due to loss of jobs and many MSMEs being shut down, resulting in significantly lower sales in this category,” says Puri.

Limited Supply: Affordable housing developers’ profit margins are wafer-thin. Amid rising inflationary trends of basic input costs (cement, steel, labour, etc.), it has become difficult for them to launch budget homes since increasing prices in this highly cost-sensitive segment is inadvisable at this time. Also, overall sales volumes have declined in the last one year because of the pandemic.

“The pandemic has thus derailed this affordable growth momentum and as such may impact the housing for all initiative of the government. Meanwhile, it has also led to lower housing sales volumes which was relatively higher in the pre-Covid period. That said, we saw a few state governments offer incentives to the affordable segment. For instance, the Karnataka government cut stamp duty charges for homes priced between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh from 5 per cent to 3 per cent,” says Puri.

Agrees, Ravinder Reddy, Partner, Infrastructure, Grant Thornton Bharat, “New launches had been halted; workers migrated back to their hometown; after an economic setback these homebuyers have had to revisit their purchase decisions. There are inherent issues present in this segment such as ‘real’ affordability, location, proximity to workplace and connectivity issues.”

“The challenge to affordable housing is also that many strong or big developers do not have sustained focus on this segment,” says Reddy.

The Road Ahead for Affordable Housing

The demand for affordable homes has not disappeared, and buyers seem to have gone into a wait mode for the time being. Affordable housing demand is expected to gain momentum once the economic impact of the Covid pandemic begins to subside, say experts.

“Frankly, affordable housing is where the maximum demand or need is in India. The country has a massive housing shortage and by building homes in the affordable segment, this issue can be addressed to a large extent,” says Puri.

Moreover, unlike earlier, top developers still want to tap the underlying potential of affordable and mid segments that were long underserved. ANAROCK research confirms this changing trend wherein a few listed developers are increasingly venturing into these segments. The hiccups withstanding, the future of affordable housing looks bright.

Tags

Meghna Maiti Housing loan Homes - Housing - Realty - Real Estate etc Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Government Of India May Recognise Crypto As Asset, Bitcoin Falls

Government Of India May Recognise Crypto As Asset, Bitcoin Falls

Meta's (Formerly Facebook) India Revenue Up 16% To Rs 1,485 Crore In FY21

SC Rejects Review Plea Of Upholding Arbitral Award To Anil Ambani Group Firm

Stocks To Buy Today: DCB Bank, Tata Power, ABB India, More Can Give Good Profit

Will Any Upcoming Cryptocurrency Regulation Affect NFTs In India?

Planning To Invest In Fixed Deposits? Here Is What You Need To Know

Short, Mid-Term Demand Will Be Hit If There Is A Third Wave, Says ASSOCHAM Head

Euro Version of Shiba Inu Creates Record, Jumps 25,000% in Single Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Ends 777 Points Higher. HDFC, PowerGrid Among Top Gainers

Sensex Ends 777 Points Higher. HDFC, PowerGrid Among Top Gainers

Rising Input Costs Would Put Pressure Cement Prices To An All-Time High: CRISIL

Rising Input Costs Would Put Pressure Cement Prices To An All-Time High: CRISIL

Omicron Coin: All You Need To Know About the Covid Variant Namesake

Omicron Coin: All You Need To Know About the Covid Variant Namesake

Ola To Get Listed In First Half Of 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola To Get Listed In First Half Of 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Read More from Outlook

Analysis | Mamata Banerjee Dismissing UPA Shows TMC Is On Mission To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Analysis | Mamata Banerjee Dismissing UPA Shows TMC Is On Mission To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / On one hand, Mamata Banerjee's TMC has a rapport with parties like NCP and Shiv Sena, while also maintaining friendly relation with the Samajwadi Party in UP.

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: Growing NCP-Sena Ties Leave Congress In The Lurch

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: Growing NCP-Sena Ties Leave Congress In The Lurch

Haima Deshpande / West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee left out the Congress from a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Toss Delayed; Injuries Galore

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Toss Delayed; Injuries Galore

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: How Congress Is Trying To Keep Warring Factions Happy

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: How Congress Is Trying To Keep Warring Factions Happy

Tabeenah Anjum / Following the tussle between Sachin Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress had dissolved all district and block committees after the former was removed as deputy chief minister and as the party president in July 2020.

Advertisement