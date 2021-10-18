Advertisement
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IPO Update: Nykaa, Adani Wilmar, Star Health, 3 Others Get Sebi Approval, Check Details

Apart from these, Penna Cement Industries, Latent View Analytics and Sigachi Industries too received Sebi's clearance to raise funds through the initial public offerings.

IPO Update: Nykaa, Adani Wilmar, Star Health, 3 Others Get Sebi Approval, Check Details

Trending

IPO Update: Nykaa, Adani Wilmar, Star Health, 3 Others Get Sebi Approval, Check Details
outlookindia.com
2021-10-18T13:21:43+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 18 Oct 2021 1:21 pm

As many as six companies, including Nykaa, Adani Wilmar and Star Health & Allied Insurance, have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to launch initial share sales.

Apart from these, Penna Cement Industries, Latent View Analytics and Sigachi Industries too received Sebi's clearance to raise funds through the initial public offerings.

Here are the details:

Related Stories

Why Is The BSE Valued At Only $350 Million?

These six companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between May and August, obtained their ‘observations’ during October 11-14, an update with Sebi showed on Monday.

 In Sebi parlance, the issuance of observations implies its go-ahead to float the initial public offering (IPO).

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Going by the draft papers, the IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 525 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 43,111,670 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS are -- promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and shareholders, TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, J M Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and some individual shareholders. 

According to merchant banking sources, the initial share sale is expected to fetch Rs 3,500-4,000 crore valuing the company in the range of $5 billion to $5.5 billion.

Adani Wilmar: Its proposed IPO will be in form of a fresh issue of equity shares for an amount of up to Rs 4,500 crore (approximatel$600 million). There will not be any secondary offering. The company, which sells cooking oils under the Fortune brand, is a major player in the edible oil industry.

Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture company between the Adani group and the Wilmar group.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company:  Its IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 60,104,677 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Those offering shares through the offer for sale are promoter and promoter group Safecrop Investments India LLP, Konark Trust,  MMPL Trust; and existing investors Apis Growth 6 Ltd, Mio IV Star, University of Notre Dame Du Lac, Mio Star, ROC Capital Pty Ltd, Venkatasamy Jagannathan, Sai Satish and Berjis Minoo Desai.   

Star Health, a leading private health insurer in the country, is owned by a consortium of investors like Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. 

Penna Cement Industries:  The Hyderabad-based company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 250 crore by the promoter, as per the DRHP.

Latent View Analytics: Its IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 474 crore and an offer of sale of equity shares to the tune of Rs 126 crore by a promoter and existing shareholders. 

As a part of the offer for sale, promoter Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman will offload shares worth Rs 60.14 crore, shareholder Ramesh Hariharan will sell Rs 35 crore shares and Gopinath Koteeswaran will offload Rs 23.52 crore shares among others.

Sigachi Industries: The IPO of the firm, manufacturer of cellulose based excipient, will see the sale of up to 76.95 lakh equity shares. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

PNB Housing Finance Shares Fall 5 Per Cent, Hit Lower Circuit

PNB Housing Finance Shares Fall 5 Per Cent, Hit Lower Circuit

Tata Motors Launches Sub-Compact SUV ‘Punch’ At Starting Price Of Rs 5.49 Lakh

China's Economic Growth Weakens Amid Construction Slowdown

Avenue Supermarts Shares Jump Nearly 11 Per Cent As Q2 Profit Increased Two-Fold. Should Investors Buy, Sell Or Hold?

HDFC Bank Shares Zoom After Q2 Results, Check What Brokerage Houses Are Saying

Sensex Rallies Over 500 Points To Hit New Peak, Nifty Tops 18,500

Coal India Official Says Supply To Non-Power Sector Regulated, Not Stopped

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Urges Israeli Companies To Invest In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

SAFF 2021: India Humble Nepal To Win 8th South Asian Football Title

SAFF 2021: India Humble Nepal To Win 8th South Asian Football Title

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Advertisement

More from Business

Center Says Onion Prices Are Moderate Now, Trying To Soften Tomato And Potato Prices

Center Says Onion Prices Are Moderate Now, Trying To Soften Tomato And Potato Prices

Telos Launches EVM Mainnet To Combat Insider Trading In Crypto Markets

Telos Launches EVM Mainnet To Combat Insider Trading In Crypto Markets

Bank of India Slashes home, Vehicle Loan Rates

Bank of India Slashes home, Vehicle Loan Rates

Gold Imports Soar Multi-Fold To $24 Billion In April-Sept

Gold Imports Soar Multi-Fold To $24 Billion In April-Sept

Read More from Outlook

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

Harish Manav / Protest called by SKM demanding removal of Union MoS (home) Ajay Mishra goes on peacefully, commuters affected.

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' And 'Tikun Olam': EAM Jaishankar Draws Similarities During Israel Visit

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' And 'Tikun Olam': EAM Jaishankar Draws Similarities During Israel Visit

Outlook Web Desk / Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Israel, hailed the Jewish community's contributions to India, reminiscing over centuries-old historical ties.

Hardik Pandya Wants To Fill MS Dhoni's Void At T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya Wants To Fill MS Dhoni's Void At T20 World Cup

PTI / Hardik Pandya wants to play the role of a finisher for India at the T20 World Cup as MS Dhoni did so often for India in limited-overs matches.

India Strengthens Day And Night Surveillance Over LAC In Arunachal Sector

India Strengthens Day And Night Surveillance Over LAC In Arunachal Sector

Outlook Web Desk / India has strengthened overall military preparedness at LAC using a fleet of remotely piloted aircraft and other assets to deal with any Chinese misadventure in the sector.

Advertisement