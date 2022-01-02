Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IPO Craze To Continue In March Quarter; 23 Companies Line Up Public Issues Worth Rs 44,000 Crore

This comes after 63 companies mopped up a record Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2021 through initial public offerings (IPOs).

IPO Craze To Continue In March Quarter; 23 Companies Line Up Public Issues Worth Rs 44,000 Crore

Trending

IPO Craze To Continue In March Quarter; 23 Companies Line Up Public Issues Worth Rs 44,000 Crore
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T16:00:33+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 4:00 pm

The IPO rush is far from over and the primary market will see frenetic activity in the March 2020 quarter with nearly two dozen companies are looking to collectively raise nearly Rs 44,000 crore through initial share-sales, merchant bankers said.

Of the total fundraising, a large chunk will be garnered by technology-driven companies.

This comes after 63 companies mopped up a record Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2021 through initial public offerings (IPOs) even as the pandemic gloom shadowed the broader economy.

Apart from these firms, PowerGrid InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust) mopped up Rs 7,735 crore through its IPO, while Brookfield India Real Estate Trust raised Rs 3,800 crore through REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust).

Excessive liquidity, huge listing gains and increased retail investor participation spurred a persistent euphoria in the IPO market in 2021.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The firms that are expected to raise funds through their IPOs during the March quarter include hotel aggregator OYO (Rs 8,430 crore) and supply chain company Delhivery (Rs 7,460 crore), the merchant bankers said.

In addition, Adani Wilmar (Rs 4,500 crore), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Rs 4,000 crore), Vedant Fashions (Rs 2,500 crore), Paradeep Phosphates (Rs 2,200 core), Medanta (Rs 2,000 crore) and Ixigo (Rs 1,800 crore) are expected to float their initial share-sales, they added.

Also, Skanray Technologies, Healthium Medtech, and Sahajanand Medical Technologies are likely to come out with their IPOs during the period under review, the merchant bankers said.

These firms are raising funds for organic and inorganic growth initiatives, debt payments and giving exits to existing shareholders.

"Initial public listing by the companies is done to raise capital through the public which increases the liquidity of the share as well as helps in valuation discovery," said Eklavya, founder, Recur Club.

LearnApp.com founder and CEO Prateek Singh said the tech companies now want to expand globally and to do that, they will require capital; and this capital is being picked up through the IPO route.

Besides, anchor investors in these companies have been waiting for an exit to get rewarded, this exit is being offered to the anchor investors through the IPO route, he added.

The continued activity in the primary market comes at a time when Sebi has decided to tighten the IPO rules to tackle the extreme volatility in the stock prices on their listing day.

These measures include putting a cap on the quantum of issue proceeds a company can use for unidentified inorganic growth, as well as restricting the number of shares that can be offered by selling shareholders and increasing the lock-up of shares subscribed by anchor investors.

Yash Ashar, partner and head (capital markets) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said: "Inability to raise money for future unidentifiable acquisitions would impact capital raising plans of some unicorns, particularly, where such companies may not have any other use of capital and where existing shareholders are not keen to sell."

He added that these amendments are mainly a reaction to several IPOs in 2021.

"These proposed changes to the law could have a long-term impact... These changes may impact plans of issuers planning to list on Indian stock exchanges," he added.

Tags

Press Trust of India IPO IPO Fundraising Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Reliance To Raise $5 Billion To Retire Existing Borrowing

Reliance To Raise $5 Billion To Retire Existing Borrowing

LPG Prices Cut For First Time Since October; Jet Fuel Price Hiked

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore

Why Has Infrastructure Output Growth Hit A 9-Month Low?

India Appeals Against WTO Dispute Panel Ruling On Sugar Export Subsidies At Appellate Body

Goods And Services Tax Collection Advance 13% To Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In December

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Business

DGGI Raids Half A Dozen Crypto Exchanges in India On GST Evasion: Report

DGGI Raids Half A Dozen Crypto Exchanges in India On GST Evasion: Report

Bitcoin Investors In Buying Spree As Prices Dip; SHIB Loses Despite Good News

Bitcoin Investors In Buying Spree As Prices Dip; SHIB Loses Despite Good News

How Digitalisation has Smoothened the Insurance Buying Process

How Digitalisation has Smoothened the Insurance Buying Process

8 In 10 Urban Indians Pin High Hopes on 2022, Say It Will Be Better Than 2021: Ipsos Survey

8 In 10 Urban Indians Pin High Hopes on 2022, Say It Will Be Better Than 2021: Ipsos Survey

Read More from Outlook

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

Pico Iyer / Our planet remains inexhaustible, as inexhaustible as our capacity for instruction and exp­loration.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement