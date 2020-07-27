July 27, 2020
Poshan
Infrastructure Push Can Re-ignite Economic Growth: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the farm sector is emerging as a bright spot.

PTI 27 July 2020
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
File Photo
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday made a strong case for stepping up investments in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to India Inc at a CII event, Das said both private and public sectors have to play an important role in developing infrastructure that requires huge investments.

Stating that recent agriculture reforms have opened new opportunities, the RBI Governor said the farm sector is emerging as a bright spot.

India needs policies for sustained increase in farm income, he added.

With regard to forex rate, Das said the RBI has no fixed target for the rupee but will monitor undue volatility.

