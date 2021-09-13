Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Infosys, Microsoft Sign Multi-Year Agreement With Ausgrid

Infosys, Microsoft Sign Multi-Year Agreement With Ausgrid

Infosys, Microsoft Sign Multi-Year Agreement With Ausgrid

Infosys said this programme will further Ausgrid’s vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability.

Trending

Infosys, Microsoft Sign Multi-Year Agreement With Ausgrid
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T11:37:31+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 11:37 am

IT major Infosys Ltd and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid to accelerate the cloud transformation of the largest electricity distributor on Australia’s east coast.

This programme will further Ausgrid’s vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability, Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

“With over 4 million Australians relying on our services every day, it is essential we are maintaining our high standard of reliability and connectivity, as well as delivering on the expectations of Australian communities," Nick Crowe, acting CIO at Ausgrid, said.

Accelerating the cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows the organisation to improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner, he added.

Related Stories

Income Tax Portal Live Now, Says Infosys After CEO & MD Summoned By Finance Ministry

The cloud programme is designed to reduce Ausgrid’s cost of ownership and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications, the filing said.

As part of this strategic engagement, Infosys and Microsoft are helping Ausgrid address these challenges by modernising its application landscape and optimising the IT infrastructure, it added.

The cloud-driven transformation programme - launched in mid-2020 - is being delivered through a phased approach, leveraging a cloud management platform combined with managed services, it said.

"Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys’ Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry," Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader (Communications, Media and Technology) Anand Swaminathan said.

This engagement further strengthens Infosys' global collaboration with Microsoft, and its joint value to the industry, he added.

Microsoft Australia Chief Partner Officer Rachel Bondi said the company is observing a considerable rise in enterprise-wide cloud adoption, which is recognised as being critical for resilient business models.

"Through this partnership with Infosys and Ausgrid, we are leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure to create endless digital capabilities and to accelerate customer value," Bondi said.

This transformation programme will help Ausgrid increase agility, it will simplify and modernise its digital platforms, driving tangible business outcomes and delivering value at scale to its end customers, Bondi added.

Tags

Outlook Business Team New Delhi Infosys Microsoft Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Videocon promoters penalised for violating trading norms

Videocon promoters penalised for violating trading norms

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Inflation cools to 5.3% in August 2021

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Top Office Markets; North, West lag

BSNL 4G rollout: Has it found a partner in TCS?

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

After 18 Months, Wipro Ends Work From Home For Its Employees

Zomato To Discontinue Grocery Delivery Service From Sep 17, Feels Grofers Could Spawn Better Outcomes

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

The Mental Uprising

The Mental Uprising

CLC promotes awareness of e-SHRAM portal among top-brass executives, trade unions

CLC promotes awareness of e-SHRAM portal among top-brass executives, trade unions

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

Increased forex reserves a reason for cheer but trade deficit still the real concern

From Video Translation To Personalised Shopping, These Start-Ups Are Doing It All

From Video Translation To Personalised Shopping, These Start-Ups Are Doing It All

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/