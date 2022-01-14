Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India's Forex Reserves Down By $878 Million To Stand At $632.736 Billion

In the previous week ended December 31, the reserves had dropped by $1.466 billion to $633.614 billion.

India's Forex Reserves Down By $878 Million To Stand At $632.736 Billion

Trending

India's Forex Reserves Down By $878 Million To Stand At $632.736 Billion
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T20:26:19+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 8:26 pm

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $878 million to stand at $632.736 billion in the week ended January 7, RBI data showed on Friday.  

In the previous week ended December 31, the reserves had dropped by $1.466 billion to $633.614 billion. It had touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.   

During the reporting week ended January 7, the decline in the forex kitty was mainly due to a fall in gold reserves and foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

FCAs decreased by $497 million to $569.392 billion in the reporting week.  
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.   

Gold reserves declined by $360 million to $39.044 billion, according to the data.     

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $16 million to $19.098 billion.   

The country's reserve position with the IMF dipped by $5 million to $5.202 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Tags

Press Trust of India Foreign Exchange Foreign Exchange Market Business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Paytm Stocks Rebound For The First Time After Going Below Rs 1,000

Paytm Stocks Rebound For The First Time After Going Below Rs 1,000

Budget To Offer More Fiscal Support To Economy Amid Uncertainty From Third Wave: Report

Hero MotoCorp To Invest Rs 420 Crore In Ather Energy

Bank Credit Grows 9.16%, Deposits Up 10.28% For Fortnight Ended December 31

HCL Technologies Reports Decline Of 13.6% Net Profit In Q3 Earnings

Vedanta To Invest In Saudi Arabia's Mineral Sector

MEIL Bags 15 City Gas Distribution Projects In 9 States

HCL Technologies Reports Profit Of Rs 3,442 Crore In Q3, Declares Dividend Of Rs 10

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

Advertisement

More from Business

India-China Trade Grows To Record $125 Billion In 2021 Amid Tension

India-China Trade Grows To Record $125 Billion In 2021 Amid Tension

Mindtree Shares Fall 4.17% After Q3 Earnings

Mindtree Shares Fall 4.17% After Q3 Earnings

Rupee Slips 25 Paise To 74.15 Per US Dollar

Rupee Slips 25 Paise To 74.15 Per US Dollar

CAIT Approaches CCI, Files Petition To Block Amazon's Deal To Acquire Cloudtail

CAIT Approaches CCI, Files Petition To Block Amazon's Deal To Acquire Cloudtail

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement