Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Indian Economy To Grow At 9.5 Per Cent This Year And 8.5 Per Cent In 2022, Will Retain Fastest Growing Tag: IMF

Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the IMF, said that compared to their July forecast, the global growth projection for 2021 has been revised down marginally to 5.9 per cent.

Indian Economy To Grow At 9.5 Per Cent This Year And 8.5 Per Cent In 2022, Will Retain Fastest Growing Tag: IMF

Trending

Indian Economy To Grow At 9.5 Per Cent This Year And 8.5 Per Cent In 2022, Will Retain Fastest Growing Tag: IMF
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T09:16:39+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 9:16 am

India's economy, which contracted by 7.3 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is projected to be the fastest growing economy in the world in 2022, according to the latest projections released by the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday which projected it to grow by 9.5 per cent in 2021 and 8.5 per cent in the next year.

India’s growth projection released by the latest World Economic Outlook remains unchanged from its previous WEO (World Economic Outlook) update of July this summer but is a three-percentage point in 2021 and 1.6 percentage point drop from its April projections.

According to the latest WEO update, released ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, the world is expected to grow at 5.9 per cent in 2021 and 4.9 per cent in 2022.

Related Stories

The Future: A Diverse & Inclusive India Inc.

The United States is projected to grow at six per cent this year and 5.2 per cent the next year.

China, on the other hand, the IMF said is projected to grow at 8 per cent in 2021 and 5.6 per cent in 2022.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the IMF, said that compared to their July forecast, the global growth projection for 2021 has been revised down marginally to 5.9 per cent and is unchanged for 2022 at 4.9 per cent. However, this modest headline revision masks large downgrades for some countries.

"The outlook for the low-income developing country group has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics. The downgrade also reflects more difficult near-term prospects for the advanced economy group, in part due to supply disruptions,” she said.

"Partially offsetting these changes, projections for some commodity exporters have been upgraded on the back of rising commodity prices. Pandemic-related disruptions to contact-intensive sectors have caused the labour market recovery to significantly lag the output recovery in most countries,” the Indian-American economist added.

Observing that the dangerous divergence in economic prospects across countries remains a major concern, she said aggregate output for the advanced economy group is expected to regain its pre-pandemic trend path in 2022 and exceed it by 0.9 per cent in 2024.

"By contrast, aggregate output for the emerging market and developing economy group (excluding China) is expected to remain 5.5 per cent below the pre-pandemic forecast in 2024, resulting in a larger setback to improvements in their living standards,” she added.

Noting that a principal common factor behind these complex challenges is the continued grip of the pandemic on global society, Gopinath said that the foremost policy priority is therefore to vaccinate at least 40 per cent of the population in every country by end-2021 and 70 per cent by mid-2022.

"This will require high-income countries to fulfill existing vaccine dose donation pledges, coordinate with manufacturers to prioritise deliveries to COVAX in the near-term and remove trade restrictions on the flow of vaccines and their inputs,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Rallies Over 300 Points In Opening Trade, Nifty Touched 18,100 Level

Sensex Rallies Over 300 Points In Opening Trade, Nifty Touched 18,100 Level

Reliance New Energy, Denmark’s Stiesdal Inks agreement For HydroGen Electrolyzers Manufacturing

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet Her US Counterpart Yellen For EFP

RBI Gives SFB License To BharatPe-Centrum Consortium

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

Retail Inflation Eases To 4.35 Per Cent In September 2021

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Business

Twitter's New Feature Allows Users To Remove Followers Without Blocking Them

Twitter's New Feature Allows Users To Remove Followers Without Blocking Them

M2P Fintech Raises $35 Million In Series C Round Led By Tiger Global

M2P Fintech Raises $35 Million In Series C Round Led By Tiger Global

Edtech Startup Creative Galileo Bags $2.5 Million In Seed Funding From Kalaari Capital, Others

Edtech Startup Creative Galileo Bags $2.5 Million In Seed Funding From Kalaari Capital, Others

Flipkart Records 70 Per Cent Increase In Purchases On B2B Platform During 'Big Billion Days'

Flipkart Records 70 Per Cent Increase In Purchases On B2B Platform During 'Big Billion Days'

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Vikas Pathak / For the moment, the Lakhimpur Kheri crisis appears to have been defused. However, this may not mean much relief for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi By-poll: A Contest Between ‘Real’ And ‘Reel’ Kargil War Heroes

Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi By-poll: A Contest Between ‘Real’ And ‘Reel’ Kargil War Heroes

Ashwani Sharma / Bollywood actor turned politician Raj Babbar will campaign against Kargil war veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur in the Himachal Pradesh by-polls.

IPL 2021: ‘Clarity Of Mind’ Key Vs KKR, Feels Mohammad Kaif

IPL 2021: ‘Clarity Of Mind’ Key Vs KKR, Feels Mohammad Kaif

PTI / DC are coming into this match after a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1 while KKR brushed aside RCB in the Eliminator.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement