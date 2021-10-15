Indian Economy Recovered Robustly After Difficult Phase Of COVID-19: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the economy has witnessed a robust recovery following the difficult phase of COVID-19. He was speaking at the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 built by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat on Friday.

Referring to International Monetary Fund's recent report 'Recovery During a Pandemic Health Concerns, Supply Disruptions and Price Pressures', he said India was on track to be the fastest-growing economy in the world. The report forecasts the Indian economy to grow by 8.5 per cent in 2021 and 9.5 per cent in 2022. (Full Story)

"After the difficult phase of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy has recovered very fast. The world is hopeful about India because of this recovery," the prime minister said.