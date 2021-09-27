Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
India Needs 4-5 'SBI Size' Banks To Meet Growing Economic Needs: FM Sitharaman

As part of the mega consolidation exercise, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were merged into Punjab National Bank.

Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 9:00 am

India needs 4-5 ‘SBI size’ banks to meet the growing needs of the economy and industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Addressing the 74th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), she said the industry needs to imagine how Indian banking has to be in the immediate and long-term future.

As far as the long-term future is concerned, she said it is going to be largely driven by digitised processes and there is a need for seamless and interconnected digital systems for a sustainable future for the Indian banking industry.

As part of the mega consolidation exercise, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were merged into Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India; and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.

Following the consolidation, there are now seven large public sector banks and five smaller ones. There were as many as 27 public sector banks (PSBs) in 2017.

(With inputs from PTI)

