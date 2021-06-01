Income Tax Return Or ITR Filing Website Will Close From Today; Check Details

If you have not filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) or have partly filled in the details, then you will have to to complete the filing process today itself using incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in – the existing site for e-filing of return of income.

Otherwise, in case you fail to complete the return till 11.59 pm tonight, you will have to wait for the new e-filing site to become functional, which is expected on June 7, 2021, to file the return afresh.

You read that right – The income tax return filing website will not be available for taxpayers for at least six days, starting from today.

“In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to June 6," the Income Tax Department said in a statement.

The transition from the old portal—www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in—to the new one—www.incometaxgov.in—will be completed and made operational from June 7, the tax department mentioned.

“We are excited to be moving to the new e-Filing portal from 7th June, 2021 onwards. The new portal, designed to be more user friendly, will have several new features and enhancements. Stay Tuned!” the Income Tax department further said on social media platform Twitter.

“All officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system," it said.

ITR refund status: How to check online

To check one's ITR refund claim status online, one needs to go to the official website of the Income Tax Department — incometaxindia.gov.in. On the home page of the website, the taxpayer needs to go to 'My Account' and click on 'Refund/Demand Status.' After that, they need to follow some steps. Here is a step by step guide to check ITR refund status online:

1] Log in at the official website of the Income Tax Department — incometaxindia.gov.in;

2] Go to 'My Account' on the home page and click on 'Refund/Demand Status';

3] Details given below will get opened:

i) Assessment year;

ii) Status;

iii) Reason for failure of ITR refund; and

iv) Mode of payment.

