In 2 Days, The Company Has Done Over Rs 1,100 Crores In Sales: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ride-hailing app Ola, which sold scooters worth more than Rs 600 crores and 4 scooters each second, ever since they started taking orders for their flagship scooters S1 and S1 Pro, seems to be going strong.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wrote in a blog post that day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for the company and the auto industry, however, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off! The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for the company's products remained high throughout.

“In total over 2 days, we have done over Rs 1100 crores in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India,” he added.

While the purchase window is now closed, Bhavish said the company’s reservations remain open on olaelectric.com and it will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali.