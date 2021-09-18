How The First In-Person GST Council Meeting In 20 Months Became An Opportunity For Tourism, Hospitality Sectors Of Lucknow

After 20 months, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council had its first in person meeting on September 18. As Covid ravaged the Indian economy throughout the last year, Council meetings shifted online as curbs and lockdowns were imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

As you walk out of the Lucknow airport, life-size posters of 45th GST Council meeting with faces of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, greet you. The whole of the city is dotted with these posters. While GST Council meeting is not a big deal, but an in person meeting right after the pandemic, is a big event for any state. For the simple reason that it brings in business.

These posters seems like an announcement to the hospitality and tourism industries of Lucknow - prepare for business over the weekend.

State finance ministers and delegates, as well as central government officials and the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met at Lucknow for the 45th GST Council meeting on Friday.

"The government is very optimistic about the vaccination programme and is keen on bringing back a sense of normalcy. With Covid protocols like masks in place, it's possible to slowly get back to a normal life. But for that, vaccination drive has to be efficient. Which is happening," a senior government official said on the sidelines of the meeting.

As economic activities came to a standstill due to a series of lockdowns, small and medium-sized businesses were hit the hardest. Sectors like tourism, aviation, and hospitality are still reeling under the impact of the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Holding physical meetings is also a way of boosting businesses in these sectors. Almost all hotels in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj areas are operating on full capacity as delegates from various states have put up here.

"These two days were good. Several officials reached on Thursday itself. So we have been going busy for three days. Since the meeting was on a Friday, a lot of people have also decided to stay back till Sunday and go around seeing the city. This really comes as a lease for tourism, hotel, and food and beverages businesses of Lucknow," a hotel staff, who did not wish to be quoted, at Hazratganj's La Place Sarovar Portico hotel said.

Lucknow's famous chikankari work was a favourite with all delegates who came from other cities. Most were seen carrying packets of kurtas, suits, and saris with chikankari work on it. "People would definitely shop for chikan kurtas for themselves and their loved ones. A year back, it wasn't a big deal but now, all the shopkeepers were so looking forward to these few days of shopping. It's such a big deal for businesses now, anyone buying anything," the hotel staff said.

The central government is also planning on holding physical GST Council meetings henceforth, if the Covid situation remains in control. "We are thinking what could be the venue for the next Council meeting. Several state FMs have asked us to come to their state. Hopefully, if the third wave isn't as devastating and we can ride over it smoothly, we'll have the next meeting also in person," another senior government official said.