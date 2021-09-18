Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business How The First In-Person GST Council Meeting In 20 Months Became An Opportunity For Tourism, Hospitality Sectors Of Lucknow

How The First In-Person GST Council Meeting In 20 Months Became An Opportunity For Tourism, Hospitality Sectors Of Lucknow

Almost all hotels in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj areas are operating on full capacity as delegates from various states have put up here

How The First In-Person GST Council Meeting In 20 Months Became An Opportunity For Tourism, Hospitality Sectors Of Lucknow

Trending

How The First In-Person GST Council Meeting In 20 Months Became An Opportunity For Tourism, Hospitality Sectors Of Lucknow
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T14:39:53+05:30
Kamalika Ghosh

Kamalika Ghosh

More stories from Kamalika Ghosh
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 2:39 pm

After 20 months, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council had its first in person meeting on September 18. As Covid ravaged the Indian economy throughout the last year, Council meetings shifted online as curbs and lockdowns were imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

As you walk out of the Lucknow airport, life-size posters of 45th GST Council meeting with faces of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, greet you. The whole of the city is dotted with these posters. While GST Council meeting is not a big deal, but an in person meeting right after the pandemic, is a big event for any state. For the simple reason that it brings in business.

These posters seems like an announcement to the hospitality and tourism industries of Lucknow - prepare for business over the weekend.

State finance ministers and delegates, as well as central government officials and the Union  finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met at Lucknow for the 45th GST Council meeting on Friday.

"The government is very optimistic about the vaccination programme and is keen on bringing back a sense of normalcy. With Covid protocols like masks in place, it's possible to slowly get back to a normal life. But for that, vaccination drive has to be efficient. Which is happening," a senior government official said on the sidelines of the meeting.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

As economic activities came to a standstill due to a series of lockdowns, small and medium-sized businesses were hit the hardest. Sectors like tourism, aviation, and hospitality are still reeling under the impact of the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Holding physical meetings is also a way of boosting businesses in these sectors. Almost all hotels in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj areas are operating on full capacity as delegates from various states have put up here.

"These two days were good. Several officials reached on Thursday itself. So we have been going busy for three days. Since the meeting was on a Friday, a lot of people have also decided to stay back till Sunday and go around seeing the city. This really comes as a lease for tourism, hotel, and food and beverages businesses of Lucknow," a hotel staff, who did not wish to be quoted, at Hazratganj's La Place Sarovar Portico hotel said.

Lucknow's famous chikankari work was a favourite with all delegates who came from other cities. Most were seen carrying packets of kurtas, suits, and saris with chikankari work on it. "People would definitely shop for chikan kurtas for themselves and their loved ones. A year back, it wasn't a big deal but now, all the shopkeepers were so looking forward to these few days of shopping. It's such a big deal for businesses now, anyone buying anything," the hotel staff said.

The central government is also planning on holding physical GST Council meetings henceforth, if the Covid situation remains in control. "We are thinking what could be the venue for the next Council meeting. Several state FMs have asked us to come to their state. Hopefully, if the third wave isn't as devastating and we can ride over it smoothly, we'll have the next meeting also in person," another senior government official said.

Tags

Kamalika Ghosh GST Business Summit Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

EXPLAINER: Why World Bank is under fire over set of rankings

EXPLAINER: Why World Bank is under fire over set of rankings

News Of Manipulation Of World Bank’s Doing Business Report Shocking: Kaushik Basu

Zomato, Swiggy Will Collect 5% GST: Will It Impact You?

46% Of India’s Youth Feel Money Is All That Matters: Study

GST Council Unanimously Decides Not Right Time To Bring Petroleum Products Under GST

Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Time Not The Right To Bring Petro Products Under GST After 45th Council Meeting

Inflation On Cooling Trajectory: RBI Bulletin

GST Council Meet: All States Oppose Talks About Including Petrol, Diesel Under GST

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Business

Cleantech Start-Ups Show Steady Growth, Raise $1.2 billion In 5 years

Cleantech Start-Ups Show Steady Growth, Raise $1.2 billion In 5 years

US Unemployment Claims Rise After Hitting Pandemic Low

US Unemployment Claims Rise After Hitting Pandemic Low

World Shares Advance On Mixed Economic Data

World Shares Advance On Mixed Economic Data

China Sets Up Platform To Police Gaming Firm Violations

China Sets Up Platform To Police Gaming Firm Violations

Read More from Outlook

Is Sunil Jakhar The Next CM Of Punjab After Amarinder Singh? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today Amid Rift In Party

Is Sunil Jakhar The Next CM Of Punjab After Amarinder Singh? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today Amid Rift In Party

Harish Manav / Punjab Congress crisis has taken a fresh turn as the party high command is learnt to have asked CM Amarinder Singh to resign. A legislative party meeting will be held today.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo Who Had Quit BJP And 'Retired' From Politics Joins Mamata's TMC

Outlook Correspondent / With his unexpected move, Babul Supriyo has become the first BJP Lok Sabha MP to switch over to the TMC.

Advertisement