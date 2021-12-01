Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
GST Collections In November Surpass Rs 1.3 lakh Crore, Second Highest Ever

GST revenue collected in November 2021 is Rs 1,31,526 crore of which CGST is Rs 23,978 crore, SGST is Rs 31,127 crore, IGST is Rs 66,815 crore and Cess is Rs 9,606 crore.

2021-12-01T12:41:45+05:30
Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 12:41 pm

The gross GST revenue collected in November 2021 is Rs 1,31,526 crore of which CGST is Rs 23,978 crore, SGST is Rs 31,127 crore, IGST is Rs 66,815 crore (including Rs 32,165 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,606 crore (including Rs 653 crore collected on import of goods), as per PIB report.

According to the report, the government has settled Rs 27,273 crore to CGST and Rs 22,655 crore to SGST from IGST as a regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the States after regular settlements in November 2021 is Rs 51251 crore for CGST and Rs 53,782 crore for the SGST.

Centre has also released Rs 17,000 crore to States/UTs towards GST compensation on 3 November.

For the second straight month, gross GST collection crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore. The revenues for November 2021 are 25 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 27 per cent over 2019-20. 

During the month, revenues from import of goods was 43 per cent higher and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 20 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year, the report added.

The GST revenues for November 2021 have been the second-highest ever since the introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues and higher than last month’s collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly. This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery.

The recent trend of high GST revenues has been a result of various policy and administrative measures that have been taken in the past to improve compliance. Central tax enforcement agencies, along with the State counterparts have detected large tax evasion cases, mainly cases relating to fake invoices, with the help of various IT tools developed by GSTN that use the return, invoice and e-way bill data to find suspicious taxpayers.

A large number of initiatives undertaken in the last one year like enhancement of system capacity, nudging non-filers after the last date of filing of returns, auto-population of returns, blocking of e-way bills and passing of input tax credit for non-filers has led to consistent improvement in the filing of returns over the last few months.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during November 2021 as compared to November 2020.

GST Collection GST Business
