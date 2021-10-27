Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Govt Receives Final Dividend Of Rs 6,665 Crore In FY21 From BPCL

DIPAM Secretary tweeted that the dividend is inclusive of special dividends acquired from the sale of its stake in Nulaigarh Refinery in March, this year.

Govt Receives Final Dividend Of Rs 6,665 Crore In FY21 From BPCL

Trending

Govt Receives Final Dividend Of Rs 6,665 Crore In FY21 From BPCL
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T15:46:02+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 3:46 pm

Department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) Secretary tweeted that the government has received a final dividend of Rs 6,665 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in the fiscal year 2020-21. This is inclusive of special dividends acquired from the sale of its stake in Nulaigarh Refinery in March, this year.

The state-run refiner had sold its entire stake in Numaligarh Refinery in Assam For Rs 9,876 crore to a consortium of Oil India Ltd, Engineers India and the Assam government.

The central government is trying to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in the state-run refiner. However, the proposal has not seen sizeable euphoria as globally there is a visible push towards green energy, and commitment to slash emissions and CFCs is demotivating companies from making further investments in fossil fuels.

Additionally, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns bought in uncertain dynamics that have discouraged global firms from making sizeable investments in fossil fuels. 

However, Vedanta Group and private equity firms such as Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's Indian subsidiary Think Gas have put forth their willingness for buying the state-run operator. As per an Economic Times report, the bidders are talking to global energy giants and sovereign and pension funds, however, they have not been able to finalize partners. The report states that bidders are finding it difficult to invest owing to cumbersome sustainability rules. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The Finance Ministry had stated that it expected to complete the privatisation process of the refiner in the current fiscal year.

Tags

Outlook Business Team DIPAM Disinvestment & Privatisation Bharat Petroleum Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

K.V. Kamath Appointed As Chairperson Of NaBFID

K.V. Kamath Appointed As Chairperson Of NaBFID

Processed Income Tax Refunds Worth Over Rs 1.02 Lakh To More Than 77.92 Lakh Taxpayers: IT Dept

Future Retail Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Relief From SIAC Stay

SEBI Eases Eligibility Criteria For Superior Voting Right Shares

Jubilant Foodworks Acquire Food Tech Enterprise Hashtag Loyalty For Rs 24.75 Crore

Currency Buzz: Know How Much Rupee Fell Today Against The Dollar

Maruti Suzuki Posts 66 Per Cent Fall in Net Profit In Q2. Buy, Sell Or Hold? Know What Analysts Say

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Business

Neobank Startup Zolve Bags Rs 300 Crore In Series A Round By Partners Of DST Global

Neobank Startup Zolve Bags Rs 300 Crore In Series A Round By Partners Of DST Global

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

RBI Approves Baldev Prakash As Jammu And Kashmir Bank CEO

RBI Approves Baldev Prakash As Jammu And Kashmir Bank CEO

Reliance New Energy Offers Rs 375 Per Share To Acquire 4.91 Crore Shares Of Sterling and Wilson Solar

Reliance New Energy Offers Rs 375 Per Share To Acquire 4.91 Crore Shares Of Sterling and Wilson Solar

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement