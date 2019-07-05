﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Govt Proposes Doing Away With 180-Day Rule For NRIs To Get Aadhaar

Govt Proposes Doing Away With 180-Day Rule For NRIs To Get Aadhaar

Under the present rule, NRIs with Indian passport are required to wait for 180 days to get the Aadhaar card.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Govt Proposes Doing Away With 180-Day Rule For NRIs To Get Aadhaar
File Photo
Govt Proposes Doing Away With 180-Day Rule For NRIs To Get Aadhaar
outlookindia.com
2019-07-05T12:49:51+0530

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to issue Aadhaar cards to non-resident Indians holding Indian passport on their arrival in the country.

Under the present rule, NRIs with Indian passport are required to wait for 180 days to get their Aadhaar card.

"I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar cards for NRIs with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for mandatory 180 days," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

As on May 31, 2019, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had generated a total of 123.82 crore Aadhaar to residents of the country.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Budget 2019 Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card NRI Finance Minister & Ministry Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Safe Drinking Water To Every Household By 2024, Says FM In Budget Speech
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters