Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

From January 1, These Four Bank-Related Changes May Impact You

If you make more than five free ATM withdrawals, you will have to pay a higher charge from January 1. Also, your bank account may be frozen if you don’t complete your KYC

From January 1, These Four Bank-Related Changes May Impact You

Trending

From January 1, These Four Bank-Related Changes May Impact You
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T15:09:00+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 3:09 pm

As the year 2021 comes to an end, there are hopes of a better 2022. A lot of financial changes took place in 2021, but some are set to be implemented from January 1, 2022. Here are some banking-related changes that will impact our lives in the new year.

ATM Withdrawals

From this new year, charges for ATM withdrawals, beyond the prescribed free limit, will become more expensive. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to let banks increase the amount of money chargeable to a customer if they cross the prescribed free limit of withdrawing cash from an ATM machine. This charge will go up from Rs20 to Rs21 from January 1.

Customers will, however, continue to be entitled to the five free transactions per month from their home bank ATMs and three in metros and five in non-metros from other banks’ ATMs. 

Bank Lockers

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

In a major positive development for bank locker owners, RBI issued a directive in August 2021 that in case of loss of contents of a locker, banks cannot eliminate their liability altogether if it was due to their employee’s malfeasance. This will be effective from January 1.

RBI also said that a penalty, which is 100 times the annual rent charged by the said bank for availing locker facility, will be levied in such cases.

The notification also mentioned that it is the duty of the bank to provide locker services and inform customers about availing insurance services. However, both the services (locker and insurance) cannot be provided by the same bank.

Bank KYC

RBI had delayed this action of freezing bank accounts of those holders who have still not completed their KYC till December 31. If you have still not yet completed your KYC, then do it quickly otherwise you may lose access to your financial instruments and money kept in any bank or other similar institutions after January 1, reported the Times of India.

India Post Payments Bank Withdrawal Charges

This is a development which got mixed reactions from several people. The India Post Payments Bank, with which HDFC Bank has recently tied up to provide rural banking services, announced last month that for a basic savings account holder who is withdrawing cash at a branch, a charge of 0.5 per cent (minimum Rs25 per transaction) will be levied once they cross the free limit of four transactions per month. Additionally, these charges will be subject to GST at the prevailing rate. Cash deposits are, however, free for all account holders.

Tags

Outlook Money Team RBI Economy ATM Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

EPFO Extends Deadline For E-Nomination Facility. Check All Details

Stock Market 2022: Omicron, Budget, Polls, Global Trends To Dominate Horizon

Loss Making Penny Stock Vegetable Products Rallies Nearly 1,000% In 2021

Retail-Led Credit Model Facing Headwinds As Home Loan Delinquencies Rise: RBI

Government Extends Annual GST Return Filing Deadline For FY21 Till February 28

Neo-Bank Jupiter Gets Rs 641 Crore Funding Led By Tiger Global, Sequoia

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Doge, Shiba Inu slide; Elon Musk predicts official currency of Mars

Bitcoin, Doge, Shiba Inu slide; Elon Musk predicts official currency of Mars

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; Tata Steel, Wipro Gain, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Decline

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; Tata Steel, Wipro Gain, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Decline

Should You Buy Term Insurance Plans With Return Of Premium Feature?

Should You Buy Term Insurance Plans With Return Of Premium Feature?

Are You Under Peer Pressure To Buy Crypto?

Are You Under Peer Pressure To Buy Crypto?

Read More from Outlook

The Beauty Of Pageants: A Platform For Representing Femininity Branded As Empowerment And Freedom

The Beauty Of Pageants: A Platform For Representing Femininity Branded As Empowerment And Freedom

Swati Bakshi / Portraying women as the mere victims of economic structures is to practically render them as powerless beings without an agency to negotiate self and identity.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE: Siraj, Shami Strike; India Need 3 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE: Siraj, Shami Strike; India Need 3 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Advertisement