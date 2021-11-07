FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Affordable Medicines Are Being Made Available To Poor And Middle Class

Addressing a press conference after BJP's national executive meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday outlined the initiatives carried out by the PM Modi-led Union government during the pandemic period.

She said, "Within 48 hours of announcing the lockdown, we came up with giving people food for free for 8 full months - for 80 crore people."

Further speaking on Centre's Jan Aushadhi Yojana, Sitharaman said that affordable medicines are being made available to the poor and middle class. Also, over 75,000 health and wellness centres have been set up across the country.

She also slammed opposition parties for questioning the Centre's vaccination programme and said, "While remembering the commendable work of vaccination done in India all over the world, we are also remembering how the opposition parties had raised many question marks on vaccination from the very beginning."