Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Fino Payments Bank Gets Sebi’s Approval For Issuing IPO, To Raise Rs 1,300 Crore

Fino Payments Bank's IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 15,602,999 equity shares by promoter Fino Paytech.

2021-10-05T08:03:10+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 8:03 am

Markets regulator Sebi has given its nod for the initial public offering of Fino Payments Bank, which is looking to raise around Rs 1,300 crore.

Sebi has issued observation letters for the proposed IPO, according to the latest update by the regulator.

An observation letter is mandatory for an initial share sale. In Sebi parlance, the issuance of observations implies its go-ahead for the IPO. The observation letter for Fino Payments Bank IPO was issued on October 1.

Fino Payments Bank's IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 15,602,999 equity shares by promoter Fino Paytech. The IPO is estimated to be worth Rs 1,300 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards augmenting the bank's tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements. The bank may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 60 crore.

Fino Payments Bank or FPBL is a scheduled commercial bank serving the emerging Indian market with its digital-based financial services.

(With Inputs from PTI)

