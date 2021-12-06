Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Financial Planning Steps Necessary For Single Working Women

With more women per 1,000 men, more women are choosing to stay single. For financial security, single working women must adopt an investment strategy to cater to all things from emergencies to retirement.

Financial Planning Steps Necessary For Single Working Women

Trending

Financial Planning Steps Necessary For Single Working Women
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T08:33:38+05:30
Pushpita Dey

Pushpita Dey

More stories from Pushpita Dey
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 8:33 am

Pritha Sarkar, 36, an entrepreneur from Kolkata, has been investing in gold from her early days of professional life. She firmly believes that it does not matter how much you earn, it is all about how much you end up saving so that you can cope up with any emergency. Being a single working woman, she has always focused on emergency funding. “I always calculate how much my monthly expenses are and I keep a backup of at least 12-18 months’ expenses, as emergency funding,” says Sarkar.  

As an entrepreneur, she has witnessed losses, until there was a big profit. “I am single and don’t have much burden as there is no responsibility. However, I think we should have proper financial planning in place so that we have a backup all the time,” adds Sarkar.  

Saving is a priority for Tanvi Shirgaonkar as well. The 25-year-old Mumbai-based senior analyst with TCS has studied Commerce and has been interested in understanding various modes of investments and savings since her school days. “My parents inculcated the habit of saving in me since I was young. So, after I got this job through campus placement five years ago, I started saving and also invested some money in fixed deposits (FDs) from the very beginning, as it seemed a safer option,” says Shirgaonkar. 

The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data, released by the government recently, shows that the literacy rate among urban women is 83 per cent, and there is a growing number of independent working women. The data also shows that there are now 1,020 women for every 1,000 men. This is for the first time that the number of women per thousand men has crossed 1,000. Moreover, the number of women with an independent bank account has also gone up by more than 25 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2016. This is an indication of more women taking charge of their financial lives. 

“Single women will have a little more pressure in terms of managing finances. The number of single women is growing. Many are choosing to remain unmarried and this confidence comes with financial independence,” says Priyanka Bhatia, co-founder, Women On Wealth, a financial training firm for women.  

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Financial independence needs a firm foundation in financial planning, and here are three things to keep in mind to ensure that you follow the right process.  

1.      Create A Back-Up For Emergencies  

 While single women may have fewer family commitments, it may also be that there is no safety net to fall back upon. Therefore, it is important to plan and prepare beforehand to be able to handle any emergency. “The first thing that comes to my mind while thinking of an emergency is a medical situation. So, I have taken health insurance covers not only for myself but also for both my parents. I also maintain a separate bank account in which I save an amount monthly. I never touch it. It is like an emergency fund for me,” says Shirgaonkar. Financial planners advise keeping a backup for a few months’ expenses in an emergency fund. 

“Typically, I would suggest keeping a minimum of six to 12 months’ salary as a buffer based on your job profile. The investments could be in short-term bank deposits, sweep FD account, short-term liquid/cash funds and equity arbitrage funds. Choose a product that you can understand, is safe, easy to encash and tax-efficient,” says Sachin Parekh, a financial planner associated with Save N Protect Financial Planners (SNPFP), a financial planning firm in Mumbai.  

Sarkar has also maintained health insurance since the very beginning of her career. “The family structure of a single woman is an important consideration, among other aspects, when building a suitable emergency fund. Just as building an emergency fund is a necessity, it’s absolutely critical to assess who needs to have access to the fund should the woman be in a medical or other emergency situation. One should create a contingency plan giving importance to liquidity and accessibility,” adds Arijit Sen, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and co-founder, Merrymind. in, a financial planning firm.  

2.      Follow A Suitable Investment Strategy 

The investment pattern may vary across various age groups. Earlier, investing in FDs was the preferred choice for many, but gradually women are choosing other investment options. “If you are below 40 years, I would suggest a mix of equity and debt products, with a higher percentage of allocation in equity-based assets. Typically, a 70:30 or 80:20 (ratio). Equity will help in building a bigger corpus and debt will provide safety. Some allocation to debt, in addition to providing safety, helps when markets crash and give the investor an opportunity to enter equity at bargain levels,” says Parekh.  

Sarkar, who till now chose FDs, plans to invest in the stock market and monthly income scheme (MIS). Shirgaonkar prefers investing in mutual funds and the stock market, as the returns from FDs are very low these days.  

3.      Invest For Retirement  

Retirement planning is a subjective process. Beyond age, an important driving factor is a person’s life scenario. “The approach taken by, say, a 40-year-old widow may not be similar to that of a 40-year-old unmarried woman. Unique challenges may crop up during various life stages of single women. One must plan for expenses related to, say, hobbies or travel, after retiring from work-life for good mental health and to stay engaged,” adds Sen.  

While both Sarkar and Shirgaonkar have started investing in Public Provident Fund (PPF) as a part of retirement planning, there are more options.  

“Retirement planning consists of two broad phases—accumulation and withdrawal/distribution. During the accumulation phase, a regular or monthly investment is the best way to go about it. Monthly contributions with additional lumpsum investments, when you receive incentives/bonus, will help in achieving the required corpus faster,” says Parekh. He suggests opting for auto-systematic investment plan (auto-SIP) top-up plans as a way to increase monthly contributions.  

Single working women have the independence as well as the responsibility of taking care of themselves and their loved ones. A few prudent financial planning steps can ensure both.  

Tags

Pushpita Dey financial planning Investments Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Stocks To Buy Today: Tech Mahindra, SBI, DCB Bank, More Could Give Gains

Stocks To Buy Today: Tech Mahindra, SBI, DCB Bank, More Could Give Gains

Taking A Home Loan? There's More To Pay Than Just Interest Rate

VR Gaming Sector Would Increase 30% By 2027, Says Zero Latency Founder

Stock Market Outlook: Know Experts View Before You Start Investing This Week

Monetary Policy Meet: Will RBI Change Its Key Rates? Know What Experts Say

Inspira Enterprise To Launch Rs 800-Crore IPO In Dec. Check Size, Other Details

Biggest IPOs In 2022: These Top 4 Companies Could Be Gamechanger For Investors

SBI Invites Bids For Selling NPA Account KSK Mahanadi Power

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Business

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency

SEBI To Stipulate Disclosures For Mutual Fund Schemes With ESG Theme: Ajay Tyagi

SEBI To Stipulate Disclosures For Mutual Fund Schemes With ESG Theme: Ajay Tyagi

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

Read More from Outlook

Bangladesh Liberation War: RSS-Linked Group To Hold Exhibition On 'Bengali Hindu Genocide' In Kolkata

Bangladesh Liberation War: RSS-Linked Group To Hold Exhibition On 'Bengali Hindu Genocide' In Kolkata

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / BJP's Suvendu Adhikary will be inaugurating the exhibition-cum-seminar to commemorate the Noakhali riots of 1946 and the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Outlook Web Desk / Nagaland tension: The mob went on a rampage, demanding immediate action against the security personnel who was involved in the killing of the 13 civilians.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Live: India 5 Wickets Away From Series Win

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Live: India 5 Wickets Away From Series Win

Koushik Paul / India are eyeing a big win in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores of IND vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium.

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Chinki Sinha / In impoverished neighbourhoods across the world are the true heroes, the unsung stars of hip-hop.

Advertisement