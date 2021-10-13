Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Festive Bonanza: Government Slashed Import Taxes On Edible Oils Till March 2022, Check Details

The latest development will cut the effective import tax on crude palm oil, crude soya oil and crude sunflower oil from 24.75 percent till now to 0.

2021-10-13T21:00:03+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 9:00 pm

The government on Wednesday reduced various import taxes on palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil ahead of the festive season till March 31, 2022, said the Bureau of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

According to Monecontrol, the latest development will cut the effective import tax on crude palm oil, crude soya oil and crude sunflower oil from 24.75 percent till now to 0. However, the import tax on refined soya oil and refined sunflower oil remain in place.

With this move, it is anticipated that the tax cuts could bring down local edible oil prices and stimulate demand and imports, potentially supporting global palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil prices.

The move also saw the lifting of an additional agri cess that had been placed on these items earlier this year.

Agri cess lifted

‘Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess’ (AIDC), introduced in the latest budget, and in effect from February 2021 has been levied which would be collected on specific imported and excisable goods.

The main purpose for levying AIDC is to finance agriculture infrastructure and other development expenditures, while also conserving and processing agricultural output efficiently. AIDC shall be levied on the import of goods specified in the first schedule of the Customs Tariff Act at a rate not exceeding the customs.

Outlook Business Team Business
