Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Farm Laws Repealed. Here Is Why Small Businesses In Agri Sector Were Worried

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but 'we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts.'

Farm Laws Repealed. Here Is Why Small Businesses In Agri Sector Were Worried

Trending

Farm Laws Repealed. Here Is Why Small Businesses In Agri Sector Were Worried
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T13:41:11+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 1:41 pm

PM Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Prime Minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts."

As the three farm laws have been revoked, here is what the small businesses had said as they were not in favour of implementing these laws, as per The Federal.

Amrit Mann is an owner of Amrit Flour Mills in Ludhiana, Punjab

He buys wheat and rice from farmers, processes them and sells them in the local market. “We are into this business for the last 30 years and there are nearly 200 full-time employees with us. Our worry is that once the three farm laws are fully implemented, big players in the agricultural market will take over the entire business,”he had said.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Jaidev Bansal, a middleman based out of Narwana in Jind district

He had said if the farm laws will be implemented, their entire commission will be gone. “We are accused of funding the protest. The farmers know what is right for them. We are against these farm laws because these directly affect our fraternity — we will be jobless,” he said.

“We charge about 2 per cent commission, but nobody sees what we do for farmers. We give them loans without any interest. We help them with seeds, fertilizers and transportation. We help them clean their crops and help them to sell at better prices. We provide them with a variety of machinery as well,” he said.

“Agriculture is not only restricted to farmers. There are millions of wholesalers, retailers, transporters, godown owners, manufacturers of fertilizer, agricultural chemicals, seeds and machinery. If you give all of this to big companies, millions would be jobless,” he added.

Vijay Mehta, owner of Mehta Seeds and Fertilisers in Khanna, Punjab

These farm laws would break the entire supply chain of agriculture in Punjab. “A farmer buys seeds and fertilizers from us, but these laws have legalized contract farming after which big companies will provide seeds, manure and fertilizers. Where will we go? There are lakhs of shops like ours in Punjab employing thousands of people?”

Tags

Outlook Business Team Farm Laws Farm Laws Withdrawal Agriculture Indian Agri Sector Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

PhonePe To Initiate ESOP Buyback Worth Rs 135 Crore

PhonePe To Initiate ESOP Buyback Worth Rs 135 Crore

Flipkart To Acquire Majority Stake In Online Pharmacy Platform SastaSundar

Farm Laws Withdrawal: Reforms Necessary For Indian Agri Sector, Says Edible Oil Industry

FPIs Stock Holding Value In Domestic Equities Soars To $667 Billion In Sept Quarter: Report

Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 5%

Asian Shares Press Higher After Wall St Record

Key To A Startup’s Success And Sustained Growth

Five Things To Consider Before Taking A Gold Loan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

V For Victory

V For Victory

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Advertisement

More from Business

Covid-19 Led To Financial Crisis Among 81% Of Indian Employees: Report

Covid-19 Led To Financial Crisis Among 81% Of Indian Employees: Report

Supreme Court Allows Govt To Sell Hindustan Zinc Stake In Open Market, Says Vedanta

Supreme Court Allows Govt To Sell Hindustan Zinc Stake In Open Market, Says Vedanta

Hindalco Industries Arm Completes Acquisition Of Ryker Base's 5.2 Crore Shares For Rs 167 Crore

Hindalco Industries Arm Completes Acquisition Of Ryker Base's 5.2 Crore Shares For Rs 167 Crore

Single Day's Loss Not Equivalent To Whole Picture: Paytm Founder On Stock Market Debut

Single Day's Loss Not Equivalent To Whole Picture: Paytm Founder On Stock Market Debut

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Vikas Pathak / The announcement comes on a day that is a very important one for the Sikhs. The Prime Minister in his address to the nation however defended the farm laws.

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The three controversial farm laws will be repealed by the government in the upcoming winter session of the parliament. A brief summary of all unfolding events around these controversial laws -

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan Rock Bangladesh

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan Rock Bangladesh

Jayanta Oinam / Get live cricket scores and updates of first T20 between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. This is a three-match T20I series.

BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

Preetha Nair / Shiromani Akali Dal had snapped its long-standing ties with the NDA government after the Centre passed farm laws last year. SAD leader Naresh Gujral speaks to Outlook.

Advertisement