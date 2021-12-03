Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Euro Shiba Inu (ESHIB), which jumped more than 25,000 per cent on December 2 to shed the gains later in the day, was up on December 3, while major coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, registered minor price changes.

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Trending

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T19:19:16+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 7:19 pm

On a day that major cryptocurrencies registered a minor change in prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that regulating cryptocurrencies needs to be a collective effort on a global level as technology is constantly changing and evolving. She was speaking on December 3 at a panel discussion on the topic 'FinTech for an inclusive growth across the globe' by Infinity Forum, according to various media reports. On the other hand, the crypto coin Euro Shiba Inu (ESHIB), which jumped more than 25,000 per cent on December 2 to shed the gains later in the day, was up even on December 3.

The global crypto market capitalisation reached $2.63 trillion, a 0.91 per cent increase over the last 24 hours, at 4:30 pm. The total crypto market volume was $115.92B billion, a decrease of 4.79 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com, a global crypto exchange.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the top cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was up 0.93 per cent in the last 24 hours and it was trading at $57,068.99 at 4:30 pm. Bitcoin’s prices are up 4.65 per cent in the last seven days.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, gained 1.68 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $4,592.91 at 4:30 pm, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Binance Coin (BNB) gained over 1.16 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $624.27. Tether (USDT) was trading at $1, witnessing a fall of 0.13 per cent. Solana (SOL) increased 5.55 per cent in the last 24 hours and was at the fifth position in the coinmarketcap.com list by market value; it was trading at a price of $237.70.

 

Meme Coins

Top meme coins by market value such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) continued to fall in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com even as the Euro version of Shiba Inu Euro Shiba Inu (ESHIB) continued to rise. 

Dogecoin fell 1.52 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.2102 at 4:30 pm, while Shiba Inu witnessed a fall of 1.29 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00004185 at 4:30 pm.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) has fallen by 3.33 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.000001498, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.06744 and recorded a fall of 3.80 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Euro Shiba Inu jumped 69.64 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.0000000002601 at 4:30 pm according to coinmarketcap.com.

 


Latest Updates

In sync with the government’s stance on regulating cryptocurrencies, Sitharaman said on December 3 that regulating cryptocurrency requires collective effort as the technology is constantly evolving. “Even as we are thinking about it at a national level, there should simultaneously be a global mechanism through which we are constantly monitoring the movement of technology… there needs to be collective effort to monitor the movement of technology and devise regulations,” she was quoted as saying by Livemint.

Meanwhile, technology company Together Labs announced at a pre-sale event on December 2 that VCORE, an ERC-20 token that rewards active, international players, creators, and earners across the metaverse, will be available to users outside of the US and Canada via its IMVU platform. “This initial presale was to connect with and secure interest from the top strategic crypto and metaverse buyers which know our space well,” said John Burris, chief strategy and blockchain officer of Together Labs in a press statement.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency In India Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Stock Market Outlook: Know Experts View Before You Start Investing This Week

Stock Market Outlook: Know Experts View Before You Start Investing This Week

Monetary Policy Meet: Will RBI Change Its Key Rates? Know What Experts Say

Inspira Enterprise To Launch Rs 800-Crore IPO In Dec. Check Size, Other Details

Biggest IPOs In 2022: These Top 4 Companies Could Be Gamechanger For Investors

SBI Invites Bids For Selling NPA Account KSK Mahanadi Power

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency

SEBI To Stipulate Disclosures For Mutual Fund Schemes With ESG Theme: Ajay Tyagi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Naseer Ganai / While the Army and Airforce vacated the Tosa Maidan meadow as a firing range back in 2014, the victims of the deadly explosions are yet to receive their compensation.

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

Koushik Paul / At the end of Day 3, New Zealand are struggling at 140/5 with 400 more runs to win the second Test in Mumbai. Daryl Mitchell scored a fighting 60. Catch the IND vs NZ highlights here.

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

Outlook Web Desk / World Soil Day was first celebrated on December 5th 2014, 7 years ago. This year's theme is, 'Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity'.

Advertisement