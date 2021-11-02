Elon Musk Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffet, Net Worth Nearly Double Of Jeff Bezos

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's net worth is more than thrice of institutional investor and Berkshire Hathway CEO Warren Buffet and almost double of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as per the updated Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk retains the top spot on the index with a total net worth his total net worth increasing to $335 billion. His net worth was $222 billion last month.

Jeff Bezos retained the second spot with his net worth increasing to $193 billion. It was $191 billion, the previous month.

Musk owns a 17 per cent stake in Tesla, as per a regulatory filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in August 2021. Bloomberg analysis states he holds 82 million exercisable options to buy Tesla stock which are included at their net value.

A December 2020 filing shows he has roughly $500 million of loans outstanding from three U.S. banks, Bloomberg informs. Earlier this month, Tesla's shares had risen 8.5 per cent which spiked his year-to-date net worth by $165 billion.

About the billionaires back home, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the 11th spot with a net worth of $96 billion.

Adani Group chairman Gautami Adani held the 14th spot. His net worth stood at $77.7 billion.

Other Indians on the Index include Wipro’s Azim Premji at the 34th spot, HCL’s Shiv Nadar at the 53rd spot and D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani at the 70th place.