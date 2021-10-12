Edtech Startup Creative Galileo Bags $2.5 Million In Seed Funding From Kalaari Capital, Others

Edtech startup Creative Galileo said on Tuesday it has raised $2.5 million in a seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital, which made an investment of $2.1 million in the firm.

The remaining funds came from angel investors such as Harish Bahl, Shashin Shah, Jinesh Patel, Atul Nishar, Ashwin Puri and Giridhar Malpani.

The company will use the funds for scaling, product development and enhancement, creating new engaging content, forging partnerships with leading animation houses, and hiring talent, the startup said in a statement.

Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, founder at Creative Galileo, said the funding will help the firm to add more famous Indian and International characters and languages, hire talent, scale-up and forge new alliances. It will further fuel company’s efforts in creating more personalized, inclusive and relatable content helpful in a child's development in the early years.

Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari Capita, said “we believe that technology in learning can bring unmatched access and affordability and improve literacy for a much larger target segment. We are also proud that Creative Galileo is our first investee from our flagship CXXO Program that we launched earlier this year.”

Creative Galileo is co-founded by Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, and Nikhil Naik, ex Vuclip. It is a new-age edtech startup transforming early learning globally for children from three to ten years and is one of the fastest growing early learning apps in India with record breaking 4 million+ downloads in the first 12 months of its launch.