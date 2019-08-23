﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  ED Searches Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Premises in Delhi, Mumbai

ED Searches Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Premises in Delhi, Mumbai

A full-service carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations on April 17 after running out of cash.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
ED Searches Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Premises in Delhi, Mumbai
Jet Airways
PTI File Photo
ED Searches Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Premises in Delhi, Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2019-08-23T14:14:11+0530

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on Friday at the premises of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in connection with a case of alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said.

The officials said the searches were being carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and are aimed at gathering additional evidence.

Premises in Mumbai and Delhi are being searched, they said.

A full-service carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations on April 17 after running out of cash.

A Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) inspection report had found large-scale irregularities, including diversion of funds, at the airline, sources had said in July.

In March, Goyal stepped down as chairman of the airline.

Currently, Jet Airways is undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Naresh Goyal New Delhi Mumbai Jet Airways Enforcement Directorate Business
Next Story : Have Full Faith In Centre That It Will Take Steps To Deal With Slowdown: Arvind Kejriwal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters