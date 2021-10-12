Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Ministry of Civil Aviation permitted domestic flights to fly at full capacity, October 18 onwards. It added that airlines and airport authorities would have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols applicable for air travel. The order stated that the decision was taken after taking into consideration the recent demand for air travel.

Air travel was allowed to resume after a two-month grounding meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in 2020. Airlines were allowed to operate at 33 per cent capacity post-resumption. In December, the ceiling was gradually spiked to 80 per cent. In September this year, it was peaked to 85 per cent.