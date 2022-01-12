DLF Rallies Over 4% After Sales At Delhi's ONE Midtown Project Clock Rs 1,500 Crore

Shares of the country's largest real estate developer DLF on Wednesday jumped over 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 427 on the BSE after the company sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project ONE Midtown at Moti Nagar in Delhi.

DLF after market hours on Tuesday informed exchanges that it sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital, reflecting strong demand for luxury apartments.

On Friday, DLF launched its luxury housing project 'ONE Midtown' comprising 913 units, at Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar, with a starting price of Rs 3 crore.

DLF is developing this project in partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In a statement, DLF Ltd said the company has "clocked sales worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly launched luxury residential project, ONE Midtown".

The company did not mention how many units it has sold.