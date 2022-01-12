Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

DLF Rallies Over 4% After Sales At Delhi's ONE Midtown Project Clock Rs 1,500 Crore

DLF launched its luxury housing project 'ONE Midtown' comprising 913 units, at Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar, with a starting price of Rs 3 crore.

DLF Rallies Over 4% After Sales At Delhi's ONE Midtown Project Clock Rs 1,500 Crore

Trending

DLF Rallies Over 4% After Sales At Delhi's ONE Midtown Project Clock Rs 1,500 Crore
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T13:10:29+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 1:10 pm

Shares of the country's largest real estate developer DLF on Wednesday jumped over 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 427 on the BSE after the company sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project ONE Midtown at Moti Nagar in Delhi.

DLF after market hours on Tuesday informed exchanges that it sold properties worth Rs 1,500 crore in its newly launched housing project at Moti Nagar in the national capital, reflecting strong demand for luxury apartments.

On Friday, DLF launched its luxury housing project 'ONE Midtown' comprising 913 units, at Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar, with a starting price of Rs 3 crore.

DLF is developing this project in partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In a statement, DLF Ltd said the company has "clocked sales worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly launched luxury residential project, ONE Midtown".

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The company did not mention how many units it has sold.

Tags

Outlook Business Team DLF Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Government Reforms Helped Address Investor Concerns In Telecom Sector: Vodafone Idea CEO

Government Reforms Helped Address Investor Concerns In Telecom Sector: Vodafone Idea CEO

Kalpataru Power Raises Rs 200 Crore Via NCD Issue

Artha Energy Resources Launches Renewable Energy Investment Platform RenewShare

Government Doesn't Want To Run Vodafone: CEO

Nokia, Tech Mahindra Team-Up To Deploy 5G-Based Solutions For Enterprises

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Fantico Introduces List of Bollywood Collectibles

Sensex Rises Over 500 Points, Nifty Reclaims 18,200 Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

RattanIndia Enterprises To Invest Rs 350 Crore In E-Commerce Business Cocoblu Retail

RattanIndia Enterprises To Invest Rs 350 Crore In E-Commerce Business Cocoblu Retail

Binance Coin Rallies 7%, Shiba Hunter Top Gainer With 2005% Jump

Binance Coin Rallies 7%, Shiba Hunter Top Gainer With 2005% Jump

Here Is Why Tata Teleservices Shares Are Locked In 5% Lower Circuit

Here Is Why Tata Teleservices Shares Are Locked In 5% Lower Circuit

NCLAT Disposes Of Telecom Department Petition Against Videocon Resolution Plan

NCLAT Disposes Of Telecom Department Petition Against Videocon Resolution Plan

Read More from Outlook

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

Shreya Basak / A year and half since Umar Khalid was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under UAPA Act, Banjyotsna Lahiri recalls moments of love, struggle and joy surrounding her close friend.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / 'You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.'

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement