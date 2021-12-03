Dish TV To Convene Annual General Meeting On December 30

D2H services operator informed on Friday that its board approved the convening of the annual general meeting of shareholders on December 3. The company stated this in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

"Board of Directors of the Company vide Circular Resolution dated December 3, 2021, has approved the convening of the 33rd (Thirty Third) Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Equity Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11:30 Hrs through Video Conferencing ('VC') / Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM') and approved the Notice calling the said AGM," the filing read.

On November 29, the company had informed the exchange that the Registrar of Companies (Mumbai) had given it a one-month extension for conducting its annual general meeting. Accordingly, the Board, considering the pendency of petitions and applications before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), approved the said extension.

The AGM was previously scheduled for November 30.

On October 29, the D2H services provider had approached the Registrar of Companies (Mumbai) seeking further extension of time for convening the annual general meeting of shareholders for the financial year 2020-21. The company informed that it was seeking an extension citing a pending outcome on an application filed by stakeholder Yes Bank before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal. It added that this was necessary to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and guidelines in the matter.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) would be next hearing the shareholder activism tussle between Dish TV-Yes Bank on December 22.

Yes Bank holds a 24.19 per cent stake in Dish TV. However, the Essel Group in the previous NCLT hearing mentioned that its shareholding in the company is "under dispute" and a criminal investigation is being conducted by the office of the Crime Branch of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, the D2H services provider in a regulatory filing to the Bombay stock exchange informed that the private banker, as per Supreme Court orders, would not be restricted from dealing in or exercising any rights over approx 445.35 million equity shares of the company held by the private lender, pending further orders. The apex court stayed the notices issued by the Office of Crime Branch, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The private banker has been seeking a series of removals and appointments on the D2H operator's board. This includes the demand to oust Managing Director Jawahar Lal Goel along with directors Rashmi Aggarwal, Bhagwan Das Narang, Shankar Aggarwal and Ashok Mathai Kurien.