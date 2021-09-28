Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Dish TV Gets 2-Month Extension From RoC To Conduct AGM

Dish TV had sought an extension to hold the shareholders' meeting on September 19. The company said it would require time for potentially changing the CEO or the board of directors of the company owing to a mandatory requirement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Dish TV Gets 2-Month Extension From RoC To Conduct AGM

Trending

Dish TV Gets 2-Month Extension From RoC To Conduct AGM
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T15:55:20+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 3:55 pm

D2H services provider Dish TV has been granted a two-month extension for conducting its annual general meeting from the purported due date on which it was to be held. This comes in the wake of shareholder Yes Bank seeking to remove Dish TV's Managing Director Jawahar Goel along with four other directors from the company's board. 

Dish TV had sought an extension to hold the shareholders' meeting on September 19. It said the company would require time for potentially changing the CEO or the board of directors of the company owing to a mandatory requirement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 

The company had stated in a September 25 filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange that the board had sought an extension of time for conducting the shareholders' meeting. To which, the Registrar of Companies in an order dated September 23 had granted a general extension to conduct the meeting within a period of two months from the date when it was ought to be held. Dish TV's board accorded their consent to postpone the AGM on the same day as the filing, further stating that a revised date would be announced soon. 

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had extended the statutory deadline for conducting annual general meeting of shareholders for the financial year 2020-21 by two months. The move was aimed at providing relief to corporates hit by lockdowns meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. 

Yes Bank said the extension is based on "unfounded reasons" and that the D2H services provider was engaging in "dilatory tactics". The banker holds 25.63% stake in the company. 

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Outlook Business Team Dish TV Yes Bank Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

PLI Scheme For Auto Sector Would Attract Investments, Boost EV Ecosystem: ICRA

PLI Scheme For Auto Sector Would Attract Investments, Boost EV Ecosystem: ICRA

NFRA Flags Errors In KIOCL's Financial Statements For FY 2019-20

Toyota India To Hike Vehicle Prices By Approx 2 Percent, Effective Oct 1

PLI Scheme: Only Manufacturing Firms Registered In India To Be Eligible For Textile Sector

Agitech Startup SuperZop Bags $4 Million In Series A Funding From Incofin India Progress Fund

Ford To Add 10,800 Jobs Making Electric Vehicles, Batteries

As Crude Nears $80/Barrel, Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked

Centre To Stick To Its Borrowing Plans For FY22, Despite Surge In Revenue Collection

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Plunges Over 100 Points In Early Trade, IT Stocks Drag

Sensex Plunges Over 100 Points In Early Trade, IT Stocks Drag

Starter To Host Launch Of first Asia-focused DEX

Starter To Host Launch Of first Asia-focused DEX

Whirlpool Of India To Acquire Additional 38 Per cent Stake In Elica PB India

Whirlpool Of India To Acquire Additional 38 Per cent Stake In Elica PB India

Reserve Bank of India Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty On RBL Bank

Reserve Bank of India Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty On RBL Bank

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Naseer Ganai / The Army said Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Ashwani Sharma / Using digital gateways and portals, a group of young apple producers from Himachal Pradesh are selling fresh, nutritious and natural apple varieties directly to buyers without middlemen.

Advertisement