Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl

As per the deal, the acquired bus service will continue to use the brand name ‘Shuttl’. And, all of Shuttl’s current team will continue under their current roles.

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl

Trending

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T15:15:19+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 3:15 pm

Public transport technology firm Chalo has acquired Shuttl, a bus aggregator for office commuters, in an all-cash deal, reported Business Standard.

Mohit Dubey, co-founder and CEO, Chalo, said, “Chalo and Shuttl were already the largest brands in their space. Together we now fulfill more than 25 million rides per month, and aim for international expansion along with further growth in India as well.”

Amit Singh, co-founder and CEO of Shuttl, said, “We started out to take the pain away from daily commuters. In the process, we ended up building a category, and inspiring others from different parts of the world to do the same. It's a bittersweet moment for us. We believe the team and legacy of Shuttl will thrive equally well in the new set-up.”

However, the financial transaction of the deal was not disclosed.

As per the deal, the acquired bus service will continue to use the brand name ‘Shuttl’. And, all of Shuttl’s current team, including key people who have been a part of Shuttl’s core team since inception, will continue under their current roles.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Chalo has raised $47 million from investors like Lightrock India, Waterbridge and Filter Capital. Shuttl has bagged $122 million to date from the likes of Amazon, Sequoia and Lightspeed India, the report said, citing data from Crunchbase.

Before Covid-19, Shuttl had a presence in large Indian metros like Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai, and international cities like Bangkok, and was fulfilling about 100,000 rides daily through its 2,000 buses.

Earlier in January this year, Chalo raised $7 million in funding from Raine Ventures and others. This round saw participation from Chalo''s existing investors Raine Ventures, the early-stage fund managed by The Raine Group, USA, Neeraj Arora (former WhatsApp executive) and Amit Singhal (former Google executive).

Tags

Outlook Business Team Shuttl Chalo Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Dish TV To Approach Registrar Of Companies Seeking Extension To Conduct AGM

Former SC Judge Justice Ashok Bhushan Appointed As NCLAT Chief For 4 Years

JioPhone Next To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999

Rupee Rose 4 Paise To Close At 74.88 Against Dollar On Thursday. Here's Why

Vodafone-Idea, Tata Teleservices Opt For Four-Year Deferment Of AGR Dues

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Business

Government Approves 8.5 Per Cent Rate Of Interest On EPFs For FY2021: Sources

Government Approves 8.5 Per Cent Rate Of Interest On EPFs For FY2021: Sources

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Q2 Results: Voltas, GAIL, HT Media, More. Check Who Reported Profit Or Loss

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9

Sapphire Foods To Open For IPO On November 9

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: AFG Set 148-run Target For PAK

T20 World Cup, LIVE: AFG Set 148-run Target For PAK

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement