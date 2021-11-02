Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Dhanteras: Here Are Key Factors To Watch Out For Before Buying Gold

In terms of purity, 24 carat is considered to be the purest form of gold, while 22-carat gold comes with other metals such as silver or zinc.

Dhanteras: Here Are Key Factors To Watch Out For Before Buying Gold

Trending

Dhanteras: Here Are Key Factors To Watch Out For Before Buying Gold
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T10:31:23+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:31 am

With Indian jewellery market already on the robust recovery path, the jewellers are expecting strong Diwali sales in the Dhanteras as the festive mood remains high with low Covid third wave possibility and softer gold price this season.

As the festive season approach, many of you must be planning to buy a gold coin or jewellery. It is believed that buying gold on such occasions brings prosperity and happiness to the family.

However, it is important to know the correct dimensions for buying gold and getting the best value for your money.

Here are some factors that investors should watch out for before buying gold:

Gold Purity: Mostly, people spend more time choosing the design of a gold ornament than looking at its purity. You can judge the purity of gold coins by keeping in mind a few factors like Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark, purity in carat and fitness, hallmarking centre's number and jeweller's identification mark, according to The India Today.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

In terms of purity, 24 carat is considered to be the purest form of gold, while 22-carat gold comes with other metals such as silver or zinc. This is why 22-carat gold has more durability than 24-carat.

Weight: Check the weight of the coin on the weighing machine, to see whether it matches with what the jeweller claims.

Manufacturing charges: Generally, making charges are lower for coins in comparison to pieces of jewellery. Making charges may vary from store to store, so you can also make a decision depending on this factor.

Proper billing: One of the most important things to keep in mind while buying a gold coin is to ensure that the bill has all the vital details such as the carat, weight, price and making charges.

Picking authentic jewellery shop: People should select an authentic jewellery store for purchasing gold. Select stores which offer gold of standard weight and purity.

Meanwhile, World Gold Council India managing director Somasundaram PR said, “We expect this quarter to be one of the best in recent years, benchmarked to pre-covid seasons. Pent up demand, soft prices and good monsoons, combined with easing of lockdown across regions, bodes well for a strong surge in demand."

The demand for gold in India jumped 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 139.1 tonne as compared to 94.6 tonnes in the year ago period, higher than 2019, the World Gold Council said.

On Monday, the gold prices declined marginally by Rs 10 to Rs 46,673 per 10 gram in the national capital amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 46,683 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also declined by Rs 230 to Rs 63,014 per kg from Rs 63,244 per kg in the previous trade.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Dhanteras Gold Gold demand increases India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Mastercard To Let Banks Integrate Cryptocurrencies In Credit, Debit Cards

Mastercard To Let Banks Integrate Cryptocurrencies In Credit, Debit Cards

PB Fintech IPO: Key Things To Look Before You Subscribe

Sensex Surges Over 200 Points. NTPC Top Gainer, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ‘Convenient’ Choice, So Was Given Extension: Former FM Yashwant Sinha

Sigachi Industries IPO Subscribed 9.52 Times On Day 1. Should You Subscribe? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

Stocks In Focus Today: Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Parag Milk Foods, And More

India's Exports Increased 42.3% Y-o-Y In October To $35.47 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $19.9 Billion

Centrum-BharatPe's Unity Small Finance Bank Begins Operations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Business

Rupee Trims Initial Losses To Close At 74.87 Against Dollar On Monday

Rupee Trims Initial Losses To Close At 74.87 Against Dollar On Monday

Former SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri Arrested In Delhi Loan Scam Case: Report

Former SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri Arrested In Delhi Loan Scam Case: Report

With Tax Revenue, Capex, And Manufacturing Activity On The Rise, Is The Indian Economy Firing On All Cylinders?

With Tax Revenue, Capex, And Manufacturing Activity On The Rise, Is The Indian Economy Firing On All Cylinders?

Coal India Production Increases 6.4% Y-o-Y To 49.8 MT In October

Coal India Production Increases 6.4% Y-o-Y To 49.8 MT In October

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Bypolls Trend: TMC Vote Share In Bengal Climbs To 77%, BJP Comfortably Ahead In Assam

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi, Addressing the UN COP26 at Glasgow, said India is the only country that is delivering in ‘letter and spirit’ the commitments on tackling climate change.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement