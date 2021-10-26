Dabur Takes Down Fem Advertisement After Receiving Flak For Homosexual Reference

FMCG giant Dabur on Tuesday said it has withdrawn the advertisement of its beauty soap Fem and issued an unconditional apology for hurting sentiments. The beauty soap advertisement showed two women dressing up and fasting for each other, celebrating the Indian festival of Karwachauth.

Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

The company faced flak on social media and from Cabinet Minister Dr Narottam Mishra for the homosexual reference.

Last week, apparel maker FabIndia had been accused of disrespecting the Hindu festival of Diwali with their advertisement ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’. BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya had tweeted, "Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures."