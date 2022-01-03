Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
D-Mart's Standalone Revenue soars 21.96% At Rs 9,065.02 Crore In Q3

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 7,432.69 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T13:51:05+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 1:51 pm

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 21.96 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 9,065.02 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.


The company had revenue from operations of Rs 7,432.69 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE in a regulatory filing.


"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, stood at Rs 9,065.02 crore," said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing on Saturday.


Its total number of stores as of December 31, 2021, stood at 263, which is 17 more than the July-September quarter of this fiscal.


In the July-September quarter, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was at Rs 7,649.64 crore.

In the pre-pandemic October-December quarter of FY 2019-20, it had a revenue of Rs 6,751.94 crore.


Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

