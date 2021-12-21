Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Chinese Tech Giants Ready To Launch NFTs; Shiba Inu Rises over 10%

Despite an anti-crypto approach by the government, Chinese tech giants may soon launch their NFTs. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu up 10.84 per cent while Bitcoin sees 6.01 per cent rise in last 24 hours, data of Coinmarketcap.com shows.

2021-12-21T20:52:11+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 8:52 pm

Chinese tech gaints, JD.com and Alibaba are planning to launch their NFTs, despite suffering a torrid year at the hands of the country’s vehemently anti-crypto government, cryptonews.com reported. Meanwhile, prices of major meme coins and mainstream coins are rising on December 21, data of Coinmarketcap.com showed. 

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up 6.01 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $48,709.88 at 5:00 pm IST. Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.81 per cent, up 0.24 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $4,024.55 and rose 6.08 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up 3.29 per cent over the same period and was trading at $531.27. Solana (SOL) rose by 4.09 per cent to $179.88 and Cardano (ADA) witnessed a rise by 3.46 per cent to $1.26.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) faced a rise in their price in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin witnessed a rise of 4.08 per cent and was trading at $0.1706 at 5:00 pm IST. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 10.84 per cent and was trading at $0.00003253, Dogelon Mars rose by 10.04 per cent and was trading at $0.000001097, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04188 and recorded a rise of 5.97 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion, registering an increase of 5.49 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $95.13 billion, up by 10.91 per cent.

CashBackPro (CBC) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 3411.72 per cent; it was trading at $3.43 at 5:00 pm. On the other hand, Moontography (MTGY) witnessed maximum loss, falling 97.75 per cent; it was trading at $0.0001621. 

Latest Updates

Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto payment services platform BitPay recently announced collaboration with payment processing gateway, Simplex. Under this initiative, US residents will now be able to purchase crypto seamlessly without fees through the BitPay Wallet app, coinspeaker.com reported. 

“For those consumers in the US who want to try out crypto for the first time, this is a straightforward way to purchase, store and spend crypto through the BitPay Wallet app integration with Simplex. ," coinspeaker.com quoted BitPay chief executive officer Stephen Pair. 

