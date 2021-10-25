Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

CCI Gives Nod To HDFC Bank's 4.99 Per Cent Stake Purchase In HDFC ERGO General Insurance

Private lender HDFC Bank had stated in June that its board had given the approval to acquire more than 3.55 crore shares in the joint venture for Rs 1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

CCI Gives Nod To HDFC Bank's 4.99 Per Cent Stake Purchase In HDFC ERGO General Insurance

Trending

CCI Gives Nod To HDFC Bank's 4.99 Per Cent Stake Purchase In HDFC ERGO General Insurance
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T20:03:49+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 8:03 pm

Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved private lender HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99 per cent shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC and European insurer ERGO International AG. The venture provides general insurance products such as motor insurance, travel insurance, health insurance and personal accident insurance in the retail space. Other than that, they provide property, marine and liability insurance in the corporate space.  

Private lender HDFC Bank had stated in June that its board had given the approval to acquire more than 3.55 crore shares in the joint venture for Rs 1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

HDFC is the promoter and related party of the bank.

The proposed combination will enable the lender to participate in the growth opportunity of HDFC ERGO General Insurance and create long-term value for its shareholders, as per a combination notice filed with the regulator. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team HDFC HDFC Bank Insurance HDFC ERGO Insurance General Insurance Health Insurance Life Insurance Cover Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

NSE's Registered Investor Base Peaks Past 5 Crore Milestone

NSE's Registered Investor Base Peaks Past 5 Crore Milestone

Facebook Dithered In Curbing Divisive User Content In India

RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Open For Subscription. Should You Invest?

Govt Signs Share Purchase Agreement With Tata Sons For Air India Disinvestment

Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar

JioPhone Next Would Run On 'PragatiOS', Powered By Qualcomm Chip

Gainers & Losers Stocks: From ICICI Bank To Lemon Tree Hotels. Check The Details

Porter Raises Rs 750 Crore In Series E Funding From Tiger Global, Vitruvian Partners

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from Business

After Becoming 11th Biggest Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu Plunges 15 Per Cent. Here Is The Reason

After Becoming 11th Biggest Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu Plunges 15 Per Cent. Here Is The Reason

Nykaa IPO: Price Band Kept At Rs 1,085-1,125; Check Subscription Dates And More

Nykaa IPO: Price Band Kept At Rs 1,085-1,125; Check Subscription Dates And More

ICICI Bank Shares Zoom After Q2 Results. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

ICICI Bank Shares Zoom After Q2 Results. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Earnings Impact: Reliance Industries Shares Jump Nearly 3 Per Cent, ICICI Bank Shares Zoom Over 14 Per Cent

Earnings Impact: Reliance Industries Shares Jump Nearly 3 Per Cent, ICICI Bank Shares Zoom Over 14 Per Cent

Read More from Outlook

A Message Not Delivered, A Matisse Painting Never Gifted: A Co-Star’s Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan

A Message Not Delivered, A Matisse Painting Never Gifted: A Co-Star’s Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan

Sayani Gupta / Sayani Gupta, a star-struck teenager who acted with SRK, reveals what endears the superstar to his millions of fans across the globe.

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

Vikas Pathak / The challenge Congress faces at present is it has to fight not just internal dissidence and the BJP but deal with anti-BJP regional parties, who are no longer seeing it as a viable ally.

IPL: RPSG Group, CVC Capital Win Bids To Own New Teams

IPL: RPSG Group, CVC Capital Win Bids To Own New Teams

Soumitra Bose / RPSG Group will be based in Lucknow while CVC Capital will have Ahmedabad as their base city from IPL 2022.

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

Outlook Correspondent / The development takes place three days ahead West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s maiden visit to Goa.

Advertisement