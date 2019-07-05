FM Sitharaman Proposes Exclusive TV Channel For Startups

﻿
Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to start a television programme exclusively for startups that will be executed by startups themselves.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said an exclusive television channel is proposed to be set up for startups that will serve as a platform for discussing issues affecting their growth and match-making with venture capitalists.

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, she proposed to start a television programme exclusively for startups that will be executed by startups themselves.

"This shall serve as a platform for promoting startups, discussing issues affecting their growth, match-making with venture capitalists and for funding and tax planning. This channel shall be designed and executed by startups themselves," she said.

Outlook VIDEOS

