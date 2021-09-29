Blue Dart Hikes Average Shipment Prices By 9.6 Per Cent, Effective January 2022

Courier and transportation services provider Bluedart said it would increase average shipment prices by 9.6% effective from January 1, 2022. The rates would vary as per the shipping profile. The logistics transporter said this is part of their general adjustment exercise which takes into account inflation, and other logistical costs and dynamics essential to keep their services uncompromised.

The company said customers signing up between October 1 to December 31 this year would not be affected by the hike.

Bluedart had seen a 108% spike in revenues in Q1 FY 2022.