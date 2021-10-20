Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL

With 2 per cent of bank credit expected under restructuring by the end of this fiscal, stressed assets - comprising gross NPAs and loan book under restructuring - should touch 10-11 per cent.

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL

Trending

Bank Gross NPAs To Rise To 8-9 Per Cent, Stressed Assets To Touch 10-11 Per Cent: CRISIL
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T12:46:35+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:46 pm

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks will rise to 8-9 per cent this fiscal, well below the peak of 11.2 per cent seen at the end of fiscal 2018. The Covid-19 relief measures such as the restructuring dispensation, and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will help limit the rise.

With 2 per cent of bank credit expected under restructuring by the end of this fiscal, stressed assets - comprising gross NPAs and loan book under restructuring - should touch 10-11 per cent.

Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings, said the retail and MSME segments, which together form 40 per cent of bank credit, are expected to see higher accretion of NPAs and stressed assets this time around. Stressed assets in these segments are seen rising to 4-5 per cent and 17-18 per cent, respectively, by this fiscal end. The numbers would have trended even higher but for write-offs, primarily in the unsecured segment.

Related Stories

The Maverick

“The retail segment, which had a relatively stable run over the past decade, has been signed by the pandemic, with salaried and self-employed borrowers alike facing significant income challenges and higher medical expenses, especially in the second wave. Thus, in a first-of-its-kind move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced loan restructuring for retail borrowers to help them tide over the situation. This followed a six-month moratorium permitted by lenders last fiscal,” he said.

Despite the measures, CRISIL Ratings believes stressed assets in the retail segment will rise to 4-5 per cent by the end of this fiscal from 3 per cent last fiscal. While home loans, the largest segment, will be the least impacted, unsecured loans are expected to bear the brunt of the pandemic.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

 The corporate segment, though, is expected to be far more resilient. A large part of the stress in the corporate portfolio had already been recognised during the asset quality review initiated five years ago.

That, coupled with the secular deleveraging trend, has strengthened the balance sheets of corporates and enabled them to tide over the pandemic relatively unscathed compared with retail and MSME borrowers. This is evident from restructuring of only 1 per cent in the segment. Consequently, corporate stressed assets are expected to remain range-bound at 9-10 per cent this fiscal.

The rural segment, which was hit harder during the second wave of the pandemic, has also seen a strong recovery. Therefore, stressed assets in the agriculture segment are expected to remain relatively stable.

Sri Narayanan, Director, CRISIL Ratings, said, “while the performance of the restructured portfolio will definitely need close monitoring, the slippages from the restructured book are expected to be lower this time. Restructuring under various schemes in the past focussed on larger exposures and primarily involved extension of maturity without any material haircuts, resulting in high subsequent slippages."

"This time, the entry barriers for restructuring are more stringent. Also, recent trends indicate that a reasonable proportion of borrowers, primarily on the retail side, have started making additional payments as their cash flows improve, despite having availed of restructuring. MSMEs, however, may take longer to stabilise and we remain watchful," he added.

The estimates of CRISIL Ratings are predicated on a base-case scenario of 9.5% GDP growth this fiscal and continued improvement in corporate credit quality. A virulent third wave and significant deceleration in demand growth could pose significant downside risks to these estimates. On the other hand, operationalisation of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd by the end of this fiscal and the expected first-round sale of Rs 90,000 crore NPAs could lead to lower reported gross NPAs.

Tags

Outlook Business Team CRISIL NPA Non Performing Assets Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

EV Energy Firm Sùn Mobility Nets $50 Million In Funding From Vitol

Facebook Plans To Rebrand Itself With A New Name: Report

Fintech Firm CredAble Bags $30 Million In Series B Funding From Oaks Asset Management, Others

Sensex Plunges Over 200 Points: Bajaj Finance Top Loser, Followed By IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Others

After Hitting Rs 1 Trillion Market Cap, IRCTC Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today. Should You Buy?

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath To Quit Job, Plans To Return To Harvard University

Coal Crisis: Number Of Power Projects With Less Than 4-Day Coal Stock Dips To 58

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Advertisement

More from Business

Stocks To Look For Today: Nestle India, HUL, Reliance Industries, L&T Tech

Stocks To Look For Today: Nestle India, HUL, Reliance Industries, L&T Tech

Earnings: Sonata Software Q2 Profit Jumps 59 Per Cent, Tata Steel BSL Posts Over 5-Fold Jump In Net Profit, More

Earnings: Sonata Software Q2 Profit Jumps 59 Per Cent, Tata Steel BSL Posts Over 5-Fold Jump In Net Profit, More

Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Ritu Kumar's Firm Ritika

Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Ritu Kumar's Firm Ritika

Companies Result: DCM Shriram Q2 Profit Up 33.2 Per Cent, ICICI Securities Q2 PAT Up 26 Per Cent, HeidelbergCement India Q2 Profit Down 4.55 Per Cent

Companies Result: DCM Shriram Q2 Profit Up 33.2 Per Cent, ICICI Securities Q2 PAT Up 26 Per Cent, HeidelbergCement India Q2 Profit Down 4.55 Per Cent

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 46 Deaths, Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 46 Deaths, Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

Outlook Web Desk / Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journey before the weather improved.

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

Outlook Web Desk / Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists.

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After RCB Stint

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After RCB Stint

PTI / Sharing the same dressing room with both Kohli and De Villiers at RCB, Maxwell reaped rich dividends with 513 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2021.

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

Advertisement