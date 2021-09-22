Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Asian Development Bank Cuts Down India's Economic Growth Forecast To 10%

The growth forecast for India in the fiscal year 2021 (ending in March 2022) was revised down, as the spike in COVID-19 cases during May dented the recovery.

Asian Development Bank Cuts Down India’s Economic Growth Forecast To 10%

Asian Development Bank Cuts Down India’s Economic Growth Forecast To 10%
2021-09-22T11:47:44+05:30
Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 11:47 am

The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday revised down India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 10%, from 11% predicted earlier, citing the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic.

The growth forecast for India in the fiscal year 2021 (ending in March 2022) was revised down, as the spike in COVID-19 cases during May dented the recovery, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest economic outlook.

“The outbreak, however, dissipated faster than anticipated, resulting in several states easing lockdown measures and returning to more normal travel patterns.

“Because consumption will recover only gradually, government spending and exports will contribute more to FY2021's growth than they did in the previous fiscal year,” it said about India.

About the region, it said the outlook varies across South Asia. South Asia comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The sub-region is projected to expand more slowly this year than earlier projected, but faster next year, it said.

According to ADB, growth in the People's Republic of China (PRC) will remain strong, despite a protracted recovery in household consumption.

“The GDP growth forecast remains unchanged at 8.1% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022, as a solid export performance and higher fiscal support in the second half of 2021 keep growth on track,” it said on China.

(With inputs from PTI)

