Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Ancient Artworks of India, WazirX Launch NFTs; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall

The price of Bitcoin fell 0.77 per cent, while Shiba Inu was down 0.63 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap data.

2022-01-08T17:43:15+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 5:43 pm

Ancient Artworks of India has entered the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) world through data-driven government advisory firm Sapio Analytics. The AI-based government support organisation has joined hands with WazirX NFT marketplace, according to a press release. 

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed $2 trillion and decreased by 0.24 per cent over the last day. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 0.77 per cent and was trading at $41,953.94 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 39.88 per cent, down by 0.02 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap data. 

Ethereum's (ETH) price fell by 0.56 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $3,222.76. Binance Coin (BNB) was in the green, up by 0.54 per cent; it was trading at $455.46. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) rose by 5.84 per cent to $147.84, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.39 per cent to $1.25.

 Meme Coins  

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown minimal change in the last 24 hours. 

On January 8, Dogecoin's price was $0.1567, up by 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 0.63 per cent and was trading at $0.00002944, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was up by 0.15 per cent and was trading at $0.000001343, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.03117 and recorded a fall of 6.20 per cent.

 Top Gainers And Losers 

Metacraft (MCT) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 802.62 per cent; it was trading at $0.5493 at 4:30 pm. On the other hand, Stobox Token (STBU) witnessed maximum loss, falling 97.80 per cent; it was trading at $0.0007815. 

 Latest Updates

Ancient Artworks of India will now be available for ownership through data-driven government advisory firm Sapio Analytics. This collaboration will feature works from ancient times, which have been photographed and digitally restored. Selected items are now on offer through NFTs, according to a press release. 

“The first artwork being launched on WazirX NFT platform is one of the greatest creations by humans ever. We are still offering it at a nominal price to its bidders because we believe that this launch shall initiate a revolution in the world of art, creating a new market for Indian artists who focus on the power of emotions in their artworks, as represented by these ancient works,” says Manav Kumar, tech research analyst at Sapio Analytics.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said that it has issued a notice to Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, during the investigation of an alleged cryptocurrency scam involving around $100 million, IANS reported. 

Outlook Money Team bitcoin, cryptocurrency crypto currency, bitcoin, digital currency NFTs Business Crypto
