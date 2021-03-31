Amid Glitches In IT Website, Government Extends Deadline For PAN-Aadhaar Linkage Till June 30

The Centre on Wednesday extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar till June 30. The previous deadline was today. The government’s move comes after many people reported difficulty in accessing the Income Tax website on Wednesday.

“Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IT department tweeted.

Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.(1/2)@nsitharamanoffc@Anurag_Office@FinMinIndia — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021



Failing to link your Aadhar with PAN by June 30, can make your PAN card inoperative and could also invite a penalty of Rs 1,000.

The income tax department also said it has received representations from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

It was through the Finance Bill, 2021, that the central government announced a mandatory linking of Aadhar and PAN. For this purpose, the government added Section 234H in the Income Tax Act, 1961 to penalise those who fail to link their PAN with Aadhaar by the deadline.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine